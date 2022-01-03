This Marketing Channel is Helping Companies Stand Out From Their Competition in 2022

NEW YORK - January 3, 2022 - (

That's a word that drives the common goals of companies of all sizes and industries.

More brand awareness. More website visitors. More leads. More sales.

Though basic in nature, actually achieving these goals can feel like an uphill battle. With a variety of digital marketing channels, how can businesses enhance their digital presence?

Newswire, an innovative technology company, continues to provide thousands of customers across the globe with a viable solution: Press release distribution.

"When we think of digital marketing, our minds tend to think of social media, paid advertisements, and content marketing, for example," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "But, an overlooked and powerful channel is press release distribution. This marketing vehicle continues to effectively and strategically connect companies with their target audiences."

As an industry leader in press release distribution, Newswire understands the importance of building brand awareness, strengthening trust, and highlighting expertise for companies to better connect with the consumer.

That's why Newswire has created innovative programs that help its clients make the most of their press releases including:

Press Release Distribution - To effectively distribute a brand's content to relevant outlets, Newswire offers its clients 11 distribution channels to choose from including Digital, Digital+, State, National, Financial, UK/Ireland, Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Global.

- To effectively distribute a brand's content to relevant outlets, Newswire offers its clients 11 distribution channels to choose from including Digital, Digital+, State, National, Financial, UK/Ireland, Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Global. Press Release Campaigns - This comprehensive approach provides clients with press release writing services, Targeted Pitch Campaigns, Guaranteed Media Placements, and Direct Media Outreach to distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time.

This comprehensive approach provides clients with press release writing services, Targeted Pitch Campaigns, Guaranteed Media Placements, and Direct Media Outreach to distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time. Media Advantage Plan (MAP) - Takes traditional press release distribution to new heights by leveraging SEO content, media pitching, lead generation, and securing top-tier media publisher placements. The MAP has driven hundreds of media mentions, thousands of marketing qualified and sales qualified leads and more search traffic for top keywords.

"Over the years, press releases have lost their edge in helping companies stand out from their competition," Terenzio noted. "That's not the case with Newswire as we've revolutionized the way companies distribute their press releases by providing direct access to our enriched distribution network, crafting compelling stories their target audience actually care about, and getting their brand name out there with earned media mentions in relevant industry publications."

Visit Newswire.com to learn how its press release distribution services are giving companies the opportunity to amplify their stories, expand their reach, increase brand awareness, and improve SEO.

