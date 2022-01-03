Vivacitas Oncology Welcomes Dr. Jai Grewal, MD, and Expands Its Neuro-Oncology Advisory Board

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - January 3, 2022 - (

)

Vivacitas Oncology, Inc. ("Vivacitas" or the "Company"), a privately held oncology company focused on tough-to-treat cancers, is pleased to announce that Dr. Jai Grewal, MD, has agreed to become a new member of their distinguished Neuro-Oncology Advisory Board. Dr. Grewal will be joining Dr. Andrew Lassman, MD, MS, FAAN in the company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Jai Grewal

With over 15 years of experience, Dr. Grewal is a board-certified neuro-oncologist, serving as a principal researcher and executive board member of the American Cancer Society (Nassau County, New York Region). His clinical practice encompasses the management of patients with primary and metastatic brain and spine tumors. These include glioblastoma, astrocytoma, oligodendroglioma, ependymoma, meningioma, lymphoma, and other diagnoses.

Dr. Grewal has a particular interest in central nervous system metastases and in utilizing multi-modality treatment, including surgical options, limited-field radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, and standard and experimental chemotherapy.

As the author of numerous academic publications, Dr, Grewal's acumen positions him as a respected figure of the medical community nationwide. He is an active member of many neuro-oncology boards and hospital cancer committees and a recurrent speaker at universities and hospitals around the country.

Dr. Grewal is a member of the following associations:

Society of Neuro-Oncology (SNO)

American Academy of Neurology (AAN)

American Medical Association (AMA)

Nassau County Medical Society (NCMS)

Suffolk County Medical Society (SCMS)

Dr. Grewal stated, "I am pleased to join the Vivacitas' Scientific Advisory Board, and believe that the company's therapeutic pipeline brings needed hope to patients battling cancers with limited treatment options. It is my expectation that the Advisory Board will help the company bring new treatments to our patients as quickly as possible."

Dr. Grewal completed his neurology residency at the University of Texas, Southwestern, and pursued a Neuro-Oncology fellowship at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Currently, Dr. Grewal practices at Neurological Surgery, P.C. at Rockville Center, New York.

"Once again, Vivacitas demonstrates its excellence as we continue to expand our Scientific Advisory Board and surround ourselves with the most talented professionals in our mission to enable new therapy options to positively impact patients' lives. I am sure Dr. Grewal's expertise will strengthen our already solid team and help us move to the next level," said Vivacitas' EVP of Clinical Operations, Tina Runk, commenting on the announcement.

ABOUT VIVACITAS ONCOLOGY:

Vivacitas Oncology is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers. It originated with the vision of Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld (co-founder of Amgen) and Infusion 51a, LP to transform select chemotherapies beyond their initial potency, toxicity, stability and/or pharmacokinetics challenges and unlock maximum treatment and tolerability potential. Through an enduring spirit, Vivacitas continues to apply clarity, tenacity and vision in our fight against aggressive cancers and our pursuit of new treatment options for patients and their families worldwide.

For further information please visit www.vivaoncology.com or Elise@vivaoncology.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: