Innovative Mental Health Leader Cascade Centers is Now Canopy

Cascade Centers, Inc. has changed its name to Canopy. As one of the nation's largest and most progressive employee emotional healthcare providers, the company selected a new name that conveys growth, safety, and calm. Along with a new name, the company introduced a new logo and colors, as part of its rebrand
"While our name has changed, our purpose remains the same - to serve people with heart," said Dr. Julie Marshall, COO.
"Our goals are to reduce stigma and help more people," said Anthony Brown, CEO. He went on to add, "While the name Cascade Centers developed equity over time, it didn't capture our evolution to a national, innovative service provider on the forefront of emotional wellbeing solutions. Canopy communicates that no matter what the circumstances are, we've got you covered."
Canopy's promise continues to include:
- Creating trusted partnerships.
- Offering real solutions and experienced professionals.
- Improving quality of life through emotional and responsive care.
To learn more, please visit canopywell.com
About Canopy
Canopy, headquartered in Portland, OR, provides innovative, human-centered wellbeing services and organizational support to more than 850,000 global members, through discerning employers and health plans. Canopy believes that serving people with heart and ingenuity is key to increasing employee quality of life and organizational success. Services include accessible and user-friendly Coaching, Counseling, Resources for Life, Behavioral Health Risk Assessments, Digital Mental Health Hub & Solutions, Organization Development, Crisis Support, Education, and Executive Coaching.
