Spanish TV Production Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

This report focuses on the Spanish TV Production Market. It describes the market, quantifies its size and describes key trends.



The report contains historical growth rates and our forecasts for the market which are based on analysis of historical trends and growth drivers.

Key trends and drivers reported on and analysed include levels of TV viewing, impact of the development of new platforms such as OTT / IPTV, television industry revenue (advertising spending, licence fee trends, pay-TV subscriptions) and the recent Spanish channel mergers.



The competitive landscape section identifies the leading producers in Spain, profiles them and comments on trends such as market consolidation and the growth of the super-indies, development of content distribution models, deficit funding and exploitation of new revenue sources such as digital rights.



Who is the report intended for?



TV production companies

Broadcasters and television networks

Investors

Banks

Consultants and other advisors

Governments and Regulators



What are the sources and methodology?



This report is based on

– In-depth analysis of the macroeconomic and legislative environments and relevant industry drivers

– Analysis of information on the leading TV production groups

– Interviews with senior-level contacts in the TV and TV production industries

– Our own experience of advising both companies and investors in the TV and TV production industries and the wider media sector.



Information from these sources has been synthesised and presented clearly and concisely with extensive use of charts and tables to illuminate points and support conclusions.



Summary



Market context

The Spanish TV Production Market is almost €800m in size.

Despite the development of new forms of entertainment such as games and other interactive content on smartphones, tablets and other platforms, TV viewing levels have increased in recent years, in part, due to the many digital channels now targeting viewing niches.

New revenue models have continued to develop with the proportion of programme funding from the initial broadcaster decreasing as a consequence.

Exploitation of the potential from international sales of finished content, licensing of formats, digital rights and success-based payments is important to the commercial success of a format.

Viewing levels in Spain are higher than European average levels. The industry is highly dependent on advertising revenue which made it very vulnerable during the economic downturn.

The proportion of commissioning is now roughly evenly split between in-house and independents.



Competitive landscape

Almost all of the leading international operators are present in the Spanish market along with several important domestic players.

Endemol Shine is the market leader, although its sales have decreased by over one third in the last four years.

Other leading global players, in particular, Fremantle, have also performed poorly, losing share to smaller / local players such as Bambu and Secuoya



Outlook

The performance of the Spanish economy has recently improved with the economy returning to modest growth in 2014 with stronger performance expected for 2015 and subsequent years.

This more positive environment has enabled a recovery in TV revenues, including advertising, and hence also in TV production spending.

In this environment, we expect to see steady Spanish TV Production Market growth from 2016 onwards.

