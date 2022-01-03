Spores Network Launches Into Metaverse with Republique

Hanoi, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2022) - Spores Network is pleased to announce the official launch of République, the latest innovation to further enhance the Spores NFT Ecosystem through a proprietary meta experience.





République

République will become THE go-to destination for NFTs in the curated space.

The Museum, Retail Space, and Sculpture Parque will open its door on January 13th.

"This initiative is a new cornerstone for Spores Network and is built for people who truly love creativity in all its forms - art, entertainment, and games. We have built our meta experience so that creators, collectors, and retailers can immerse themselves in a world of nearly limitless options that unleash the creation of truly unique and custom dream galleries. For collectors, this is an incredible space to showcase your collection, offer pieces for sale, and discover new portfolio additions," stated Duc Luu, Executive Chairman of Spores Network.

For Artists, Creators, Gallerists

République offers an infinite number of exhibition spaces where you can bring your passion and creativity to life as a holistic narrative instead of a single digital image.

The simple drag and drop solution will allow you to curate and plan your exhibition with ease.

You have complete freedom to curate and organize your artwork as you see fit.

There is a direct link to purchase and as a gallery showcase you have an opportunity to enhance profits as well as control ownership rights through sale of NFTs.

For Brands

Celebrate and promote your brand, Web3 style.

Offer customers a full retail experience through the République by leveraging rooms as storefronts with a supporting NFT marketplace in the backend for check out.

For NFT Collectors and Traders

Spores' upcoming loyalty program will allow you to own and host your exhibition space where you can show off your impressive collection.

Your epic NFTs no longer just stay on a digital wallet but come to life to be seen and celebrated.

Our direct purchase solution will allow a seamless transition between browsing and buying, making it easier to collect/trade NFTs.

For NFT and Art Enthusiasts

République gives you the opportunity to immerse yourself in an artist's story and more deeply connect with the work through a meta gallery experience.

Explore and enjoy digital artwork from Spores famous, featured, and emerging artists in full scale as the artist intended.

The list of innovative partners who are jumping into the inaugural République launch include:

Starry Night Capital , the $100M NFT fund partnering with pseudonymous NFT collector Vincent Van Dough, will exhibit the fund's most distinguished NFT pieces from their 30M collection

Todd Gray



The West Coast acclaimed contemporary pop artist will be bringing his multi-dimensional work to NFTs and the gallery for the first time.

Tillavision



The (what) industry's go-to digital animator, working with some of the biggest names in music, fashion and sports has lots of stuff that will blow your mind.

Super BOOMi



Backed by Tencent, the 5 billion view award-winning animated show has created a museum you must see to believe.

Check it out, get involved, and start your - creative, collecting, and revenue driving - Web3 engagements with us by going to République on January 13th!

About Spores

Spores Network founders believe that the decentralization of ownership and burgeoning metaverse will uniquely bridge our digital and physical lives. Our mission is to create an NFT ecosystem that is creator-centric, community-driven, and borderless. To that end, Spores functions as a media company that leverages an NFT marketplace and game publishing platform to activate content creators in art, games, and entertainment.

Spores Co-Founders include Duc Luu (Nasdaq IPOed serial entrepreneur ), Eric Hung Nguyen (former senior investment analyst at a top-10-worldwide hedge fund), and a diverse team of advisors across blockchain and entertainment.

Join our collective. Tell your story. Share our vision, at Spores Official!

