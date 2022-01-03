Smartphone Camera Lens Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 08:25:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- Smartphone Camera Lens Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Smartphone Camera Lens Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2021-2016.



Due to covid-19, the demand for smartphone camera lens decreased with the decrease in demand for smartphones. For example, for Haesung Optics the camera module business in 2018 recorded 37.5 billion won in sales. This surged to 149.3 billion won in 2019 but dipped again to 34.8 billion won in 2020.





Smartphone manufacturers have started focusing on the quality of their cameras, in order to achieve higher product differentiation. The cameras in the latest smartphones are evolving at an extremely fast pace owing to the demand of the consumers and a shift in trend from using stand-alone cameras to smartphone cameras.

The growing demand for social media users to keep par with the latest trends, like Instagram, Snapchat, with the facility of product photography or portrait photography, opt for a lens with a wider aperture. This also made a significant impact on the growth of the market.

The current market of global smartphone camera lens market is technology-driven with 8 MEGA and 13 MEGA. Whereas with the rapid technological development the future is expected to be 16 + MEGA.

There is also increasing trend of dual-camera. This is a new technology for smartphone, which is attained by adding a secondary camera with sacrificing much in the way of design is a good sign. In the future the demand for dual-camera systems is bright. A dual-lens camera would also likely improve zoom capability, as by having a different focal length on each lens.

Key Market Trends



Introduction of Advanced Camera Technologies to Drive the Market





With the constant increase in demand of a slimmer smartphone, the designers of the devices have made use of larger height and width of phones by inbuilting increased number of cameras in the phone creating a market for multiple camera lenses in the smartphone.

The new feature has increased the demand for phones but the smartphone camera lens market is directly dependent on smartphone sales, as they are the primary applications for the product.

The sale of smartphones has increased rapidly due to evolving technology such as image stabilization, faster processors for digital cameras, and a significant increase in storage devices capacity and improved speed.

One of the key direction for smartphone innovations continue to be optics. With the upgrade in tele-zoom, night mode, ultra-wide-angle, and high image resolution features have set more demanding standards for camera stability, height thickness, and optical resolution.

The optical lens industry is better-placed relative to other component sub-sectors in light of the structural growth of the number of cameras in smartphones and significant entry barriers created by high technological capabilities and capital intensity.

Asia Pacific to Witness the Significant Growth





Growing adoption of consumer electronic devices in Asia-Pacific countries is contributing to the market's growth positively.

According to Zenith estimates, five markets had smartphone penetration approximately above 90% in 2018, which includes Netherlands (94%), Taiwan (93%), Hong Kong (92%), Norway, and Ireland (each at 91%). China was expected to have the highest number of smartphone users (around 1.3 billion), followed by India, with approximately 530 million users. Such statistics indicate the potential of the region camera lens.

Growing demand for consumer electronics in India has also contributed to the growth of the regional market. According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), electronics demand in India is estimated to register a CAGR of 25% during 2012-2020.

Huawei, a China-based company, launched an Android smartphone that uses dual-camera technology to let owners refocus photos after they have been taken. The feature is being implemented by the collaboration between the Chinese tech firm and German camera-maker Leica.

Majority smartphone manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region are also driving innovation in the market, for example Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, in 2019, launched its smartphone P Smart Pro, with a pop-up selfie camera module. Another company, Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd, a Chinese technology company, in Q1, 2020, launched its smartphone Vivo S1 Pro, with a rear camera module in India.





Competitive Landscape



The Smartphone Camera Lens Market is moderately competitive and appears to be mildly concentrated moving towards the fragmented stage owing to the presence of many large and small players in the market. The companies in the industry keep on innovating and entering into strategic partnerships in order to retain their market share.





March 2020 - Xiaomi Global launched Xiaomi Mi Note 10, the first 108MP smartphone, in Indian Market. Quad-CFA, quad-Bayer, or "pixel-binning" camera sensors are the underlying technology that has made it possible.

