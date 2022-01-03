India Warehouse Automation Market Insight & Future Assessment for the Period

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 08:16:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- India Warehouse Automation Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Indian warehouse automation market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 86.2 million in 2020, and is expected to reach USD 512.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 26.4%, over the period of 2021-2026 (henceforth, referred to as the forecast period).





The warehousing property segment is emerging as a significant investment opportunity for investors. However, the COVID-19 lockdown has led to a considerable slowdown in the warehousing industry, with both investment activity and occupier leasing being subdued in Q1 2020. The first quarter witnessed only one investment deal worth USD 54 million in the Indian warehousing sector. Economists worldwide have forecast India's GDP growth to slow down considerably in 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown, affecting businesses across the board and reducing their aggregate demand for warehouses. However, in 2021 IMF projects India's GDP to increase by 11.5%, and this factor is expected to impact the market positively.

India's warehousing industry is undergoing a significant shift, keeping pace with the emerging manufacturing sector and the vast logistics industry. With the implementation of the goods and services tax and real estate investments, the warehousing industry is expected to benefit considerably. For the first time, GST will ensure that India will see consolidated large space central warehousing parks instead of the current scattered standalone facilities. This will give enable the industry with an added advantage to look at more investments in the large warehouses and modernize the facility with automation technologies.

For instance, e-commerce giant Amazon, which has committed an investment of USD 5 billion in the Indian market, is investing in automated warehouses across India. It set up multiple new warehouses to cater to various categories. Amazon is among the first few companies in India that experimented and adopted robotics in their warehouses. Its Kiva robot engages in picking and packing process capabilities at large warehouses. Such robots' usage brought a change in perception and made robotics and automation coexist within the warehousing sector.





Key Market Trends



Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS) is Expected to hold a major share





Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) provides various benefits to the warehouse managers, such as reducing labor and energy costs, while also making better use of space and arresting product damage. The deployment of these systems in warehouses has been decreasing the amount of human intervention in the system. Such benefits offered by ASRS is ensuring a compelling return on investment in warehousing and distribution technology.

The capabilities of AS/RS cranes have improved in recent years. From single-load cranes to dual-load, AS/RS cranes have transitioned into new double-decker cranes with upper and lower levels. These cranes can retrieve about eight different items, driven by software. Through retrofits, advanced cranes and modules are serving both as storage and picking technology.

In November 2020, Rabatex Industries announced to provide India with its space-saving AMH products. The VLM is an automated electronic machine with Human Machine Interface, height sensors, space management, and weight sensors. The company plans to sell it to industries that need to store large quantities of products in small spaces to overcome quick access of components and multiplying 5-30 times vertical storage space area. The VLM offered by the company is a vertical storage machine segregated into various trays. Each tray will have a capacity of storing goods ranging from 200 kg to 700 kg. Thus, 100 trays offer storage space for goods weighing 50,000 kg.



Competitive Landscape



The Indian Warehouse Automation Market is on a rapid rise thus multiple foreign companies are making significant investments in India. Further with the ongoing rise of e-commerce and new innovation strategies of large and small enterprise companies are expected to drive market growth. Some of the recent developments in the market are:





September 2020 - GreyOrange announced patents for technology essential for companies to achieve high-yield omnichannel fulfillment as well as to maximize facility space utilization through multilevel operation capabilities. The patents cover First-to-Fill Technology, Retail-Ready Fulfilment, Multilevel Robot Mobility.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market.

