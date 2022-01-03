Asia Pacific Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 08:16:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Asia Pacific Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Asia Pacific Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the manufacturing supply chains of the studied market, therefore the market witnessed decline in demand for some period. Many Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) end-users depended on Chinese imports for final products and intermediate inputs struggled to source them while China went into lockdown. The spread of COVID-19 to other countries impacted the manufacturing output and supply-chain disruptions.





New technologies are allowing increased automation in numerous products that also increased the risks that need to be managed. Large volume of critical data is flowing between a number of newly-connected products and services in the Internet of Things which is creating cybersecurity and resiliency risks for manufacturers and end-users. This changes are expected to expand the range of TIC services offered by the industry owing to these changes.

Many government funding plans are targeted to address the climate change, global warming, food traceability and environmental protection. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated industry players' awareness towards their operations impacting in environmental commitments. As a result, it is increasing the importance of TIC services in many industries driving the growth of the market.

Manufacturing and related industries supply chains have become more vulnerable to disruptions, due to recessions, natural disasters, or increasing trade wars. The industry is providing services along these complex supply chains, as a result the industry can be negatively impacted when these supply chains are disrupted.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114803





Key Market Trends



Growing emphasis on adopting export-friendly practices by mitigating product recalls and scope for counterfeiting and piracy





Products entering into the foreign marketplace for distribution have to meet the requirements of that specific country or region. Manufacturers and brands which are aware of these requirements allocate resources to evaluate their products to confirm compliance with the governing standards or regulations. This indicates that the product complies as it is, or it may need to do additional design changes to comply with the requirements.

India is among the most dynamic market for testing and inspection in the Asia Pacific, with significant growth in the production sector and a rise in the goods exports from the country. The export of food products is a substantial contributor to the increase in the export industry in the country. The primary exports include shrimp, fish, mussels, clams, squid, cuttlefish, crabs, octopus, etc. The major markets for these products are Japan and the United States. Seafood exports from the country need to adhere to the particular region- or country-specific regulations.

Owing to this, testing and inspection in the food industry in the country is expected to propel significant growth rates. This made the food regulator FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) bring in transparency in food safety inspection and sampling by putting in place a nationwide online platform.

The Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market players provide independent third-party conformity assessment services and their industry expertise to carry out impartial audits, evaluations, and inspections on systems, products, or personnel against many national, private, and international standards and regulations. TIC market players provide confidence to regulating authorities, producers, distributors, and consumers that a process, product, system, or person meets the specified requirements.

The TIC service providers precisely tailor the certification programs and the appropriate testing procedures according to the products, which enable them to get a uniform quality standard. For instance, Bureau Veritas defined testing methods and standards applied in the network of its 330 laboratories to reduce the risk of product recalls.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114803



Emergence of China as a major manufacturing hub in the region to aid market demand for TIC services



The emerging markets, such as China, have become attractive spots, through the development of indigenous industries and subsequent acceleration in exports, the introduction of stringent standards, and rapid urbanization.

Furthermore, the rise of the middle class has led to a growth in private consumption and an increase in the demand for both safety and product quality. This ultimately offers growth opportunities in areas such as food and consumer goods testing. One such example is the acquisition of TUV Rheinland's food analysis laboratories in China, by Tentamus Group.

Over the past few years, the construction industry in China witnessed huge growth due to sustainable construction policies and a shift toward a service-led economy. Moreover, according to the International Trade Administration, the value of the construction industry in China is likely to increase by 45.2%, by 2021, from what it was in 2016. The growth of the construction industry is expected to create potential opportunities for the growth of the market.

Because of the rapidly rising demands and nationally-invested innovation policies, in recent years, several domestic corporates have entered the arena of R&D and manufacturing, in the robot industry. Due to the aging population, the country is investing millions of dollars in developing an army of robots.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, the country's robotics growth was forecast to exceed 20% annually till 2020. Thus, the Chinese government has begun building a robotics testing, inspection, and certification system, and it encourages to conduct testing, inspection, and certification activities in the form of alliances.

The United States-China trade war and the threat that Chinese firms could be eliminated from American technology is boosting China's push for its own semiconductor industry. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, currently, only 16% of the semiconductors used in China are produced in the country, and only half of them are made by Chinese firms.





Competitive Landscape



The Asia PacificTesting, Inspection, and Certification Market consists of several major players. Although the market is fragmented, the market is dominated by few prominent players, namely, SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, TUV SUD, and TUV Rheinland. These companies are establishing strategic collaborative initiatives aimed to increase market share and increase profitability. Moreover, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies increase their market presence by securing new contracts and tapping new markets.





May 2021 - Intertek Group acquired SAI Global Assurance, a provider of assurance services including management systems certification, second-party audits, and market access solutions. SAI Global Assurance offers upwards of 1.5 million technical standards to over 10,000 customers in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The acquisition is valued at USD 855 million, expected to be completed in Q3 of 2021.

April 2021 - SGS acquired The Lab (Asia) Ltd (TLA), an independent materials testing, inspection, and consulting company headquartered in Hong Kong, serving the construction, highways, civil engineering, airports, and associated industries. It became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the SGS Group following the acquisition of a 51% stake in 2016. The acquisition of the minority stake enabled SGS to fully integrate The Lab (Asia) Ltd into its organization to further expand the materials testing business after a successful growth journey with them as partners.

Request For Full Report >> Asia Pacific Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Asia Pacific Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast appeared first on Comserveonline.