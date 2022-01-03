Expanded Polystyrene Market - Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 08:07:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Expanded Polystyrene Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Expanded Polystyrene Market is valued approximately USD 9.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) is manufactured by using polystyrene beads. It is a thermoplastic product, composed of number of styrene monomers which are connected to form polystyrene via a polymerization process. Expandable polystyrene has durable, lightweight, moisture resistance, versatile and easy use properties. Expanded Polystyrene are widely used in various applications such as automotive, packaging, construction & buildings, and others. Thus, growing automotive industry as well as rising construction sector across the world are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: According to Statista, around 8.76 million motor vehicles were produced in North America in 2009 and has risen to 16.8 million of motor vehicle production in 2019. Similarly, the retail sale of light vehicle in United States was 10,402.3 thousand in 2009 and has risen to 16,952.9 thousand sale of light vehicle in 2019. Also, as per Statista, the worldwide production of automobile was 62 million vehicles in 2009 and has risen to 92 million motor vehicles were produced in 2019. However, strict governmental regulations and decreasing demand from packaging industry is the major factor restraining the growth of the global Expanded Polystyrene market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Expanded Polystyrene market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the fast adoption of new technology, ascending demand for the product from key applications, including automotive, packaging, and construction, in emerging economies such as China and India. Moreover, growing construction and packaging industries in developing countries boos the growth of the market.
Major market player included in this report are:
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.
BASF SE
Kaneka Corporation
PJSC Sibur Holding
BEWiSynbra Group
Sunpor
Synthos
Total
Flint Hills Resources
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
White
Grey
By Application:
Construction
Packaging
Automotive
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Expanded Polystyrene Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Expanded Polystyrene Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Expanded Polystyrene Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Expanded Polystyrene Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Dynamics
3.1. Expanded Polystyrene Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Expanded Polystyrene Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Expanded Polystyrene Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Expanded Polystyrene Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. White
5.4.2. Grey
Chapter 6. Global Expanded Polystyrene Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Expanded Polystyrene Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Expanded Polystyrene Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Construction
6.4.2. Packaging
6.4.3. Automotive
6.4.4. Others
