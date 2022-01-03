Propionic Acid Market to Boost Business Scope with Key Players and market trend

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 08:07:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- Propionic Acid Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Propionic Acid Market was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 3.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Propionic acid occurs from carboxylic acid with chemical formula CH₃CH₂CO₂H. It is a liquid with a strong and unpleasant smell similar to body odor. Propionic acid prevents fungus and various bacteria and it is used as preservative of food (especially calcium salts, bread and other baked goods as its sodium), grains and animal feed (directly or as its ammonium salt) and storage areas. Moreover, it is a preservative and it is used in several production processes. However, it is not safe for human bodies if it gets into a person's eyes, it can lead to severe irritation and possibly blindness and also cause burn and pain. Increase in demand for safe animal feed and increased application in the food & beverage industry are key driver of the global propionic acid market. For instance, as per Statista, the value of the global feed additives for the livestock segment was projected to amount USD 26.6 billion in 2019. Furthermore, demand for cap from the down-stream industry also drive the market demand of propionic acid. Despite that, Detrimental Effects of Propionic Acids on Human Health and Environmental Concerns Regarding Use of Pesticides restrain market growth over the forecasting period 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the Propionic Acid Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, Europe is dominating the market owing to ongoing investments in the food industry and presence of many manufacturers and suppliers of propionic acid in the region. However, APAC is expected fasted market growth owing to growing animal feed industry and food & beverages industries.
Key Players in Global Propionic Acid Market
BASF SE
Dow Inc.
Eastman Chemical Company
Perstorp Holding AB
Hawkins, Inc.
CORBION N.V.
Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Oman Oil Company SAOC.
Celanese Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Herbicides
Rubber Products
Plasticizers
Food Preservatives
Others
By End User Industry:
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Food & Beverage
Agriculture
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LA
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Propionic Acid Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Propionic Acid Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Propionic Acid Market, by End User Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion
1.2.3. Propionic Acid Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Propionic Acid Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Propionic Acid Market Dynamics
3.1. Propionic Acid Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Propionic Acid Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
4.1. Global Propionic Acid Market, by Application
4.2. Market Snapshot
4.3. Global Propionic Acid Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis
4.4. Global Propionic Acid Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
4.5. Propionic Acid Market, Sub Segment Analysis
4.5.1. Herbicides
4.5.2. Rubber Products
4.5.3. Plasticizers
4.5.4. Food Preservatives
4.5.5. Others
Chapter 5. Global Propionic Acid Market, by End User Industry
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Propionic Acid Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Propionic Acid Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Users Industry 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Propionic Acid Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Pharmaceuticals
5.4.2. Personal Care
5.4.3. Food & Beverage
5.4.4. Agriculture
5.4.5. Others
Chapter 6. Global Propionic Acid Market, Regional Analysis
6.1. Propionic Acid Market, Regional Market Snapshot
6.2. North America Propionic Acid Market
6.2.1. U.S. Propionic Acid Market
6.2.1.1. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2018-2027
6.2.1.2. End User Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2018-2027
6.2.2. Canada Propionic Acid Market
6.3. Europe Propionic Acid Market Snapshot
6.3.1. U.K. Propionic Acid Market
6.3.2. Germany Propionic Acid Market
6.3.3. France Propionic Acid Market
6.3.4. Spain Propionic Acid Market
6.3.5. Italy Propionic Acid Market
6.3.6. Rest of Europe Propionic Acid Market
6.4. Asia-Pacific Propionic Acid Market Snapshot
6.4.1. China Propionic Acid Market
6.4.2. India Propionic Acid Market
6.4.3. Japan Propionic Acid Market
6.4.4. Australia Propionic Acid Market
6.5. Latin America Propionic Acid Market Snapshot
6.6. Rest of The World Propionic Acid Market

