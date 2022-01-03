Injection molded Plastics Market Overview, Dynamics, Segments, Size and Scope

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 08:07:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- Injection molded Plastics Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Injection molded Plastics Market is valued approximately at USD 253.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Plastic injection molding machine refers to injection molding machine that manufactures plastic products through injection and clamping units. Injection molding machine facilitates the production of a range of plastic parts with different finishes, such as light texture, pad printed, smooth, screen printed and medium texture. Plastic injection molding machines also facilitates the use of wide variety of material types such as polystyrene, nylon, polypropylene and polycarbonate in injection molding process. These plastics molded thorough injection molding machines have chemical resistivity and flexibility, which may increase its usage across different industry verticals. More specifically, plastics such as HDPE, ABS are gaining wide momentum in a range of end-use industries, including construction, automotive, and packaging on account of their improved tractability and properties. Thus, the increasing demand of hybrid molded plastics from automotive and construction sector, along with rapidly growing industrialization across developed and developing economies are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. As per the research performed by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2018, it has been found that around 43.4 million units of cars were produced in Asia-Pacific, an increase from 24.6 million units since 2008. Likewise, as per the European Automotive Manufacturers Association (EAMA), in 2017, china was the leading country in motor vehicle production registered about 29,512 thousand units in 2017 as compared to 28,505 thousand units in 2016 representing about 3.5% increase. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for injection molded plastics, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, volatile raw material prices, coupled with the stringent environmental regulation are the few factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Injection molded Plastics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising infrastructural spending, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in production of automobile coupled with growing application in packaging sector across the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the injection molded plastics market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Exxon Mobil Corp.
BASF SE
DuPont
Dow Inc.
Huntsman Corporation
Eastman Chemical Company
INEOS Group
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
SABIC
Magna International, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Raw Materials:
Polypropylene
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Polystyrene
Others
By Application:
Packaging
Consumables & electronics
Automotive & transportation
Building & construction
Medical
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Injection molded Plastics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
