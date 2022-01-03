Graphite Coatings Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 08:07:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- Graphite Coatings Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Graphite Coatings Market is valued at approximately USD 0.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Since the last few years, graphite coatings have gained wide popularity as an effective, viable, and high-quality alternative of traditional coatings for usage in various applications. These coating offers a range of benefits, such as clearance control to abradable and abrasives, corrosion resistance, and better management of temperature. They often used for creating smooth surface, better strengthen & hardness, improved density, and low porosity to be used in an industrial sector. Also, the accumulation of methacrylate resin to graphite coating improves sealant capacity, whereas addition of antimony improves wear resistance, which may strengthen the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in demand for nanomaterials following developments taken by nanotechnology, along with the increase in usage of graphene coatings in aerospace sector are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the National Nanotechnology Initiative, the United States President's 2018 Budget provided USD 1.2 billion for the nanotechnology initiative in May 2017, aimed to support the innovation and research and development in the field of nanotechnology. Likewise, in 2018, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated the Indian Nanoelectronics Users Program (INUP). This program aims to provide access to nanofabrication facilities to undertake research and development in Nanoelectronics. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for graphite coatings, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the severe health hazards associated with inhalation of graphite coatings is one of the prime the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Graphite Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the booming automotive and aerospace sector to implement graphite coatings, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in production of nantechnology0-based products and couple with rise in utility of graphite coating in electric vehicles' batteries across developing nation, such as China and India creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Graphite Coatings market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market playaer included in this report are:
Imerys Graphite & Carbon
Asbury Carbons
Mersen
Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.
Triton Minerals
CONDAT Corporation
Whitford
Van Sickle Paint Mfg. Company
Final Advanced Materials
Carl Bechem GmbH
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Lubrication
Anti-seize Agent
Release Agent
Other
By End-Use:
Automotive
Displays & Sensors
Metal Coatings
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Graphite Coatings Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Graphite Coatings Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Graphite Coatings Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Graphite Coatings Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Graphite Coatings Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Graphite Coatings Market Dynamics
3.1. Graphite Coatings Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Graphite Coatings Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Graphite Coatings Market, by Application
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Graphite Coatings Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Graphite Coatings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Graphite Coatings Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Lubrication
5.4.2. Anti-seize Agent
5.4.3. Release Agent
5.4.4. Others
