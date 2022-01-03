Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 08:07:32 / Comserve Inc. / -- Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market is valued approximately at USD 0.93 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market is a closed-cell foam material which is used as packaging for protective applications in electronic and other items. Increasing product application scope in various industries like automotive, industrial packaging, construction, and others, due to its unique qualities, such as durability, chemical & water resistance, thermal insulation, and recyclability dives the market significantly. Further, increasing investments in manufacturing industries across developing economies and easy availability of propylene which is a raw material in production of EPP foam has led the adoption of Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market across the forecast period. For Instance: In January 2018, Kaneka Corporation invested USD 17 million to grow their production capacity for Eperan expanded PE and PP particle foams in Belgium, this investment led to the growth in global supply chain. In August 2017, Kaneka Corporation established a new manufacturing plant for producing expanded polyolefin foam in Thailand; this has increased the demand for the product in Asia. However, high price volatility impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing use of EPP foam in reusable industrial packaging and growing importance of protective packaging and flexible packaging solutions across various end-uses, the adoption & demand for Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market is likely to increase.
The regional analysis of global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased product demand in various end-use industries, such as consumer goods & packaging and rapidly-growing automotive industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, due to low cost of raw materials & labor many companies setting upp their manufacturing base in Asia would create lucrative growth prospects for the Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
JSP Corp.
BASF SE
Kaneka Corp.
DS Smiths plc
Hanwha Corp.
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
Sonoco Products Company
Knauf Industries
IZOBLOK
Clark Foam Products Corp.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Low-density
Medium-density
High-density
By End-Use:
Automotive
Appliances
Packaging
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Dynamics
3.1. Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Low-density
5.4.2. Medium-density
5.4.3. High-density
