Iron Oxide Pigments Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion on Outlook, Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast

"Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market is valued approximately USD 2.10 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Iron Oxide Pigments have higher tinting strength and opacity due to which they are very popular alternative to naturally-occurring pigments. . They are generally used as inexpensive, durable pigments in paints, coatings and colored concretes. They can be used in different types of paints and coatings under extreme atmospheric and weather conditions. They are durable colored pigments which are applied in various processes such as constructions, industrial coatings, varnishes, paper, fertilizers, and plastics. Further, increased demand from the end users, innovative product launch through increased R&D activities in the construction, plastics, and other industries has led the adoption of Iron Oxide Pigments across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the National Development and Reform Commission, China approved 26 infrastructure projects at an estimated investment of about USD 142 billion in 2019. However, fluctuation in exchange rates and raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the infrastructural development and growing urbanization, the adoption & demand for Iron Oxide Pigments is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Iron Oxide Pigments market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing construction activities, urbanization and availability of cheap labor and raw material. For instance: India launched many schemes like smart cities development and other schemes like "housing for all". Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing foreign investments which has developed manufacturing and industrial sectors and government initiatives would create lucrative growth prospects for the Iron Oxide Pigments market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

