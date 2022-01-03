Iron Oxide Pigments Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion on Outlook, Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:58:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- Iron Oxide Pigments Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market is valued approximately USD 2.10 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Iron Oxide Pigments have higher tinting strength and opacity due to which they are very popular alternative to naturally-occurring pigments. . They are generally used as inexpensive, durable pigments in paints, coatings and colored concretes. They can be used in different types of paints and coatings under extreme atmospheric and weather conditions. They are durable colored pigments which are applied in various processes such as constructions, industrial coatings, varnishes, paper, fertilizers, and plastics. Further, increased demand from the end users, innovative product launch through increased R&D activities in the construction, plastics, and other industries has led the adoption of Iron Oxide Pigments across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the National Development and Reform Commission, China approved 26 infrastructure projects at an estimated investment of about USD 142 billion in 2019. However, fluctuation in exchange rates and raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the infrastructural development and growing urbanization, the adoption & demand for Iron Oxide Pigments is likely to increase.
The regional analysis of global Iron Oxide Pigments market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing construction activities, urbanization and availability of cheap labor and raw material. For instance: India launched many schemes like smart cities development and other schemes like "housing for all". Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing foreign investments which has developed manufacturing and industrial sectors and government initiatives would create lucrative growth prospects for the Iron Oxide Pigments market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Huntsman International LLC
Venator Materials PLC
Applied Minerals, Inc.
CATHAY INDUSTRIES
Lanxess
BASF SE
KRONOS Worldwide, Inc.
Hunan Sanhuan Pigment Co., Ltd.
Titan Kogyo, Ltd. (Titanium Industry Co., Ltd.)
Raveshia Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Synthetic
Natural
By Color:
Red
Yellow
Black
Others
By Application:
Construction
Coatings
Plastics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
