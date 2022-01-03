Industrial And Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market with New Growth Prospect By Top Key Players and forecast

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:58:50 / Comserve Inc. / -- Industrial And Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Industrial And Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market is valued approximately USD 49.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Industrial And Institutional Cleaning Chemicals like acids, alkalies, bleaches, sanitizers and others are used for cleaning the dust, stains, bad odour and to disinfect the surfaces. The increasing demand in developed and developing regions due to environmental and safety regulations, rise in consumption of chlorine-based disinfectants and bleaches, in food sector due to food-borne illness and also in laundry care segment are expected to influence market positively. For Instance: in 2019, Canada laundry care segment was valued at USD 1235 million which is expected to reach USD 1300 million by 2024, which in turn will fuel the growth in industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market . However, concerns for final prices of the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals product due to high competition impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, growing awareness regarding workplace hygiene in developing nations is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Industrial And Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to collective efforts in hygiene maintenance and consumer's high awareness. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand from industrial sector of China and Japan, growing consumption from food, laundry and beverage would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial And Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
The Clorox Company
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
BASF SE
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
Croda International Plc
Albemarle Corporation
Eastman Chemical Company
Huntsman International LLC
Stepan Company
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Raw Material:
Chlor-Alkali
Surfactants
Solvent
Phosphate
By Product:
General Purpose Cleaners
Disinfectants and Sanitizers
Laundry Care Products
Vehicle Wash Products
By End-use:
Commercial
Manufacturing
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Industrial And Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
