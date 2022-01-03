Paints & Coatings Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:59:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- Paints & Coatings Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Paints & Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 146.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Increasing investment by big market players in the form of mergers, research and development and acquisitions, rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries, high rate of growth in U.S. automotive industry, technological advancements and supportive measures and incentives like subsidies, tax breaks are given by various governments are expected to fuel the market growth. For Instance: In November 2019, Akzo Nobel N.V. acquired Mapaero Coatings , a coating manufacturer in France, to strengthen the position in global aerospace coating market. Also, in 2021, Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co., Ltd. had launched FASTAR, a self- producing and selling antifouling coating that incorporates a hydrophilic and hydrophobic nanodomain structure using a unique nanotechnology. However, high raw material prices and unavailability of adequate substitutes for banned lead chromate impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the boost in construction sector due to growing number of manufacturing facilities is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112089

The regional analysis of global Paints & Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand of products of paints and coatings due to expansion of construction sector in various countries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand from automotive sector in emerging countries like India, Japan and others and rise of construction sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Paints & Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Sherwin Williams Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International, Inc.

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

The Chemours Company

Sika AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Waterborne coatings

Solvent-borne coatings

Powder coatings

High solids/radiation curing

Others (Specialty Coatings)

By Material:

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

By Application:

Architectural & Decorative

Non-Architectural

• Automotive & Transportation

• Wood

• General Industrial

• Marine

• Protective

• Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Paints & Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112089

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Paints & Coatings Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Paints & Coatings Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Paints & Coatings Market, by Material, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Paints & Coatings Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Paints & Coatings Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Paints & Coatings Market Dynamics

3.1. Paints & Coatings Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Paints & Coatings Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Paints & Coatings Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Paints & Coatings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Paints & Coatings Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Waterborne coatings

5.4.2. Solvent-borne coatings

5.4.3. Powder coatings

5.4.4. High solids/radiation curing

5.4.5. Others (Specialty Coatings)

Read More: Paints & Coatings Market "

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Paints & Coatings Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast appeared first on Comserveonline.