Paints & Coatings Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:59:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- Paints & Coatings Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Paints & Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 146.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Increasing investment by big market players in the form of mergers, research and development and acquisitions, rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries, high rate of growth in U.S. automotive industry, technological advancements and supportive measures and incentives like subsidies, tax breaks are given by various governments are expected to fuel the market growth. For Instance: In November 2019, Akzo Nobel N.V. acquired Mapaero Coatings , a coating manufacturer in France, to strengthen the position in global aerospace coating market. Also, in 2021, Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co., Ltd. had launched FASTAR, a self- producing and selling antifouling coating that incorporates a hydrophilic and hydrophobic nanodomain structure using a unique nanotechnology. However, high raw material prices and unavailability of adequate substitutes for banned lead chromate impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the boost in construction sector due to growing number of manufacturing facilities is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112089
The regional analysis of global Paints & Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand of products of paints and coatings due to expansion of construction sector in various countries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand from automotive sector in emerging countries like India, Japan and others and rise of construction sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Paints & Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
The Sherwin Williams Company
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
PPG Industries, Inc.
RPM International, Inc.
BASF SE
Henkel AG & Company, KGaA
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
The Chemours Company
Sika AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Waterborne coatings
Solvent-borne coatings
Powder coatings
High solids/radiation curing
Others (Specialty Coatings)
By Material:
Acrylic
Polyester
Alkyd
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Others
By Application:
Architectural & Decorative
Non-Architectural
• Automotive & Transportation
• Wood
• General Industrial
• Marine
• Protective
• Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Paints & Coatings Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112089
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Paints & Coatings Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Paints & Coatings Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Paints & Coatings Market, by Material, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Paints & Coatings Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Paints & Coatings Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Paints & Coatings Market Dynamics
3.1. Paints & Coatings Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Paints & Coatings Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Paints & Coatings Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Paints & Coatings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Paints & Coatings Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Waterborne coatings
5.4.2. Solvent-borne coatings
5.4.3. Powder coatings
5.4.4. High solids/radiation curing
5.4.5. Others (Specialty Coatings)
Read More: Paints & Coatings Market "
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Paints & Coatings Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.