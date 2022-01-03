Lithopone Market Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:59:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- Lithopone Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Lithopone Market is valued approximately USD 169.8 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Lithopone is an inorganic white pigment, produced from co-precipitation of Barium sulfate (BaSO4) and Zinc sulfide (ZnS). As a white pigment, it is a cost-effective substitute of Titanium Dioxide (TiO2). Major features of Lithopone include high brightness and performance under UV exposure, less wetting agent requirement to achieve optimum wetting of its surface and it is commercially graded on the basis of amount of ZnS. Its grades include 28%, 30%, and 60% ZnS. Lithopone is presently applied in various paint formulations, road marking paints, jointing compounds, and putties. It is used in plastics to increase its outdoor life by providing the plastic product's UV tolerance. It is also used in leather industry and in the production of linoleum floorings. Developments in the paints & coatings industry and increase in plastic product manufacturing process will drive the market share globally. Further, increasing investments in bioplastics, increasing manufacturing and automotive industries along with construction industry has led the adoption of Lithopone across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the World Bank data of 2019, China is the largest exporter of plastics, thus increasing the lithopone market globally. However, availability of numerous white pigment substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the developing new Lithopone formulations, the adoption & demand for Lithopone is likely to increase.
The regional analysis of global Lithopone market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the easy availability, export of products around the world developed automotive and construction industries. For instance: The Shanghai Yuefang Industy & Trade Development Co., Ltd., is a company based out of China that offers more than 30 components of lithopone and similar components, thus growing market globally. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, urbanization and industrial developments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Lithopone market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Anhui Union Titanium Enterprise Co. Ltd.
Fengchen Group Co. Ltd.
Henan Premtec Enterprise Corporation
Langfang Pairs Horses Chemical Co. Ltd.
Natural Pigments Inc.
Noah Technologies Corporation
Titanos Group
VB Technochemicals SA
Venator Materials PLC
ZhengZhou Sino Chemical Products Co. Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Paints & Coatings
Plastics
Printing Inks
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Lithopone Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Lithopone Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Lithopone Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Lithopone Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Lithopone Market Dynamics
3.1. Lithopone Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Lithopone Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Lithopone Market, by Application
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Lithopone Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Lithopone Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Lithopone Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Paints & Coatings
5.4.2. Plastics
5.4.3. Printing Inks
5.4.4. Others
Read More: Lithopone Market "
