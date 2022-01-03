Light Towers Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:49:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- Light Towers Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Light Towers Market is valued at approximately USD 4.07 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A light tower is a type of mobile equipment which is having more than one high-intensity electric lamps. Light towers have many applications including mining, road works, entertainment, oil and gas etc. In today's market scenario, light towers race used as solar panels with fuel generators. The rise in global demand of high energy due to growing population and developing economy is resulting the accelerating the operations in oil and gas industry which in turn is the key factor for the light tower market growth. According to Statista forecast, 2019 , nearly 4.5 billion metric tons of oil is produced worldwide every year, with the Middle East housing the greatest share of proved oil reserves, at close to 50 percent. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for Light Towers market across the globe. Moreover, the growing advancements in LED as it is most convenient to convert energy into light and is long lasting, are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. However, battery problems and high maintenance of the towers are the factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Light Towers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of massive number of light tower manufacturers in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to huge investment in infrastructure development and oil & gas exploration activities.
Major market player included in this report are:
Generac Holding
Atlas Copco AB
Terex Corporation
Larson Electronics LLC
Wacker Neuson
Doosan Portable Power
United Rental
Colorado Standby
Xylem Inc.
INMESOL S.L.U, JCB
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Market Type:
Sales
Rental
By Light Type:
Metal Halide
LED
By Fuel Type
Diesel
Solar/Hybrid
Direct Power
By End-User
Oil & Gas
Mining
Construction
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Light Towers Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Light Towers Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Light Towers Market, by Market Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Light Towers Market, by Light Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Light Towers Market, by Fuel Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Light Towers Market, by End user, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Light Towers Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Light Towers Market Dynamics
3.1. Light Towers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Light Towers Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Light Towers Market, by Market Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Light Towers Market by Market Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Light Towers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Market Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Light Towers Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Sales
5.4.2. Rental
Chapter 6. Global Light Towers Market, by Light Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Light Towers Market by Light Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Light Towers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Light Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Light Towers Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Metal Halide
6.4.2. LED
Chapter 7. Global Light Towers Market, by Fuel Type
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Light Towers Market by Light Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Light Towers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Light Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4. Light Towers Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Diesel
7.4.2. Solar/Hybrid
7.4.3. Direct Power
For more information about this report visit: >>Light Towers Market
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
