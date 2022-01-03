Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:49:29 / Comserve Inc. / -- Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview
Global Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market is valued approximately USD 783.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels are responsible for transporting the different types of liquid bulk in their deposits or tanks subject to stringent safety measures. These vessels are built with double hulls to increase the strength of their structures, to the detriment of the single hull type that was more common in times past. These vessels can withstand a deadweight of over 400000 tons. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. In July 2020, MISC Berhad announced plans to purchase six newly built 98,000-cubic meter very large ethane carriers for USD 726 Mn. Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, shipyards in South Korea, are constructing three vessels each. The charters for the vessels are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2020. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the growing demand for refined products along with the rising demand for oil& gas products across the globe. However, high cost of vessels is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region due to the significant investments in the shipping industry, rise in urbanization and globalization. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Stolt-Nielsen
IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
MISC Berhad
MOL Chemical Tankers Europe A/S
UPT United Product Tankers GmbH & Co. KG
Stena Bulk
Team Tankers International Ltd.
Nordic Tankers
DAL/JTE
SEATRANS AS
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Vessel Type:
Dry Cargo Vessel
Liquid Vessel,
Specialized Vessel
By Transportation Type:
Inland Tankers
Short Sea Tankers
Deep Sea Tankers
By Application:
Natural Gas & Crude Oil
Chemical,
Industrial,
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market, by Vessel Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market, by Transportation Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market, by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market Dynamics
3.1. Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market, by Vessel Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market by Vessel Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vessel Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Dry Cargo Vessel
5.4.2. Liquid Vessel,
5.4.3. Specialized Vessel
Chapter 6. Global Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market, by Transportation Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market by Transportation Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market Estimates & Forecasts by Transportation Type 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Liquid & Bulk Transportation Vessels Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Inland Tankers
6.4.2. Short Sea Tankers
6.4.3. Deep Sea Tankers,
