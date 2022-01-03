$A.O.T. Makes its First CEX Listing with MEXC Global

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2022) - Play-to-earn project Age of Tanks has listed its $A.O.T. token on the centralized MEXC Global exchange, following listings on various DEXs.
Age of Tanks is a play-to-earn game designed as a turn-based strategy game. Players will have to assemble their own NFT tanks, battle with other players, and go through a play-by-play campaign.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/108913_0c317027340dd9c0_001full.jpg.
The listing of the platform token, $A.O.T. on the MEXC Global Exchange at 10.00 a.m. (UTC) on Jan. 1, 2022, was the first listing of this project on CEX. The developers stated:
"This event marked the beginning of a new phase in the development of the token, which will ultimately contribute to the sustainable growth of the entire ecosystem by creating a larger community and increased liquidity."
Prior to listing on MEXC Global Exchange, the $A.O.T. token was already trading on DEX, PancakeSwap and BabySwap. The addition of the token on MEXC Global is the first in a list of planned listings on CEX during the development of the Age of Tank project.
MEXC Global, which won the "Best Crypto Exchange in Asia" award at Crypto Expo 2021 in Dubai, is one of the world's leading exchanges, serving more than 6 million users in more than 70 countries, and at the time of writing was ranked 27th in CoinMarketCap, which considers measures such as liquidity, volume, web traffic ratio and trust scores.
The Age of Tanks team has also announced an upcoming INO in mid-January 2022, followed immediately by a beta launch and an official game launch on February 22, 2022.
If you are interested in this project, you can learn more about it on the official resources:
Website: https://ageoftanks.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AgeOfTanksNFT?s=09
Telegram: https://t.me/ageoftanksdiscussion
Medium: https://ageoftanks.medium.com/
Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/age-of-tanks/
Media Contact:
Defination Pte Ltd
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108913
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.