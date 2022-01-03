Horizontal pumping system Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:39:25 / Comserve Inc. / -- Horizontal pumping system Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Horizontal pumping system Market is valued approximately USD 420 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) involves a surface pump to bring the power fluid down the pit, a pump-driving petrol, diesel or electric motor, and a power fluid storage, treatment and distribution system (made of oil or water) for use by the down hole pump. Increased exploration and development of oil and gas (E&P) and the growing use of horizontal pumping systems industrial applications will drive the market growth. For surface pumping applications in the oil & gas industry, horizontal pumping systems are used for the transport of gases and fluids. The rise in demand for horizontal pumping systems is parallel to factors such as rapid urbanization, rising population, and increased per capita income, leading to enormous growth in the world's mining, agricultural, maritime, municipal, and water & wastewater treatment industries. For Instance: . In 2018, U.S. mines produced mineral raw materials worth $82.2 billion —an increase from 2017. These domestic raw materials—along with recycled materials—were used to process mineral materials such as aluminum, copper, and steel worth $766 billion. This will rise the demand for horizontal pumping system. However, high manufacturing costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, due to growth in mining, agriculture and wasteland treatment, the adoption & demand for Horizontal pumping system is likely to increase.
The regional analysis of global Horizontal pumping system market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing urbanization and rising disposable income. Whereas,Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising agriculture industry and marine & water industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Horizontal pumping system market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Schlumberger Limited
General Electric
Halliburton
Novomet
Weatherford International Plc
National Oilwell Varco, Inc
Canadian Advanced ESP Inc
Borets
Submersible Pumps, Inc
HOSS Pump Systems
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Under 100 HP
100-600 HP
Above 600 HP
By End Use:
Industrial
Oil & Natural Gas
Mining
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Horizontal pumping system Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Horizontal pumping system Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Horizontal pumping system Market, by Type,2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Horizontal pumping system Market, by End use,2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Horizontal pumping system Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Horizontal pumping system Market Dynamics
3.1. Horizontal pumping system Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Horizontal pumping system MarketIndustry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Horizontal pumping system Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Horizontal pumping system Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Horizontal pumping system Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type2017-2027 (USD Million)
5.4. Horizontal pumping system Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Under 100 HP
5.4.2. 100-600 HP
5.4.3. Above 600 HP
Chapter 6. Global Horizontal pumping system Market, byEnd use
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Horizontal pumping system Market by End use, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Horizontal pumping system Market Estimates & Forecasts by End use2017-2027 (USD Million)
6.4. Horizontal pumping system Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Industrial
6.4.2. Oil & Natural Gas
6.4.3. Mining
6.4.4. Others
For more information about this report visit: Horizontal pumping system Market"
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.