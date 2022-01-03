Power Transformer Market Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:39:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- Power Transformer Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Power Transformer Market is valued approximately at USD 27.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Power transformer is a type of transformer used primarily to collect electric power from the low voltage generator and transmit it via the power grid network through distribution channels. It forms a core part of the power grid and helps to transmit power from one network to the other without frequency changes. In the transmission of electricity, power transformers play a vital function. Further, factors responsible for the growth of the global power transformer market are the growing consumption of energy, the increasing emphasis on renewable electricity generation, the introduction of smart grids and smart transformers, and the replacement of existing aging power transformers. As the energy sector is a key indicator of economic development, countries are investing in improving their energy infrastructure and meeting the rising demand for electricity. Also, as per Center for strategic and International Studies, The China's National Energy Administration (NEA) and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) are also planning to spend more than $360 billion on developing renewable energy and creating 13 million jobs in the sector by 2020. Investments involve new projects for the power grid that incorporate electricity generated by renewable energy into the main grid. Rise in the production of renewable energy, such as hydro, wind, and solar, are major drivers of the global power transformer market. For Instance It is also anticipated that moving towards the need for safe and reliable electricity, coupled with rapid urbanization and investment in new power grids and renewable energy, high demand for electricity and the replacement of old units, especially in developing countries such as India and China, would contribute to the growth of the power transformer market. However, compared to traditional distribution transformers, power transformers are costly impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the industrial group involves the adoption of these transformers in captive power plants and for power generation in manufacturing industries would create Opportunity for Power Transformer market.
The regional analysis of global Power Transformer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising government spending and efforts to develop the power infrastructure & capabilities, demand for power transformers is expected to boost in the region. In the future, MEA will also experience moderate growth. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Refurbishment demand for existing grid infrastructure and rising infrastructural spending would create lucrative growth prospects for the Power Transformer market across the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
EMCO Ltd.
General Electric Company
Hitachi Ltd.
Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
TBEA Co. Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Core
Shell
By Application:
Generation Step-up
Transmission
By Voltage:
100-200kV
200-400 kV
Above 400 kV
by End Use:
Residential & Commercial
Utilities
Industrial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Power Transformer Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Power Transformer Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Power Transformer Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Power Transformer Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Power Transformer Market, by Voltage, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Power Transformer Market, by End Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Power Transformer Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Power Transformer Market Dynamics
3.1. Power Transformer Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Power Transformer Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Power Transformer Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Power Transformer Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Power Transformer Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Power Transformer Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Core
5.4.2. Shell
Chapter 6. Global Power Transformer Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Power Transformer Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Power Transformer Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Power Transformer Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Generation Step-up
6.4.2. Transmission
