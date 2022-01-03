Axial Flow Pump Market : Analysis and In-depth Study on Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:39:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- Axial Flow Pump Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Axial Flow Pump Market is valued approximately at USD 32.23 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Axial pumps, also known as propeller pumps, are used for circulating water in power plants, dewatering applications and also in chemical industries. This pump also manages sewage from commercial, municipal and industrial operations. Axial pumps have low aerodynamic losses, short blade lengths, higher stage efficiencies, smaller in dimensions and easy to handle. The axial pumps are widely used in various end use applications such as petrochemical & chemical, wastewater and water, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, mining and others. The growing investment in the wastewater treatments plants as well as rising demand for freshwater due to population growth, rapid urbanization and industrialization are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. According to California Water Association, California's largest regulated water utilities invested around USD 645 million in the year 2017 to improve & upgrade the infrastructure that delivers water to the communities of the province. The California water association represents around 100 water utilities which are regulated by the California Public utilities commission that serves approximately 6 million individuals in California. Similarly, according to water world report, an estimation of total length of the sewer network is around 3 million across the Europe Union and more than 18,000 waste water treatment plants are installed in these regions. However, the inefficiency faced in the operation of the pumps while dealing with the viscous fluids is the major factor restraining the growth of global Axial Flow Pump market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Axial Flow Pump market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the tremendous growth of the end-use industries, including domestic water and wastewater and petroleum. . Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Xylem Inc.
Grundfos
KSB SE & Co. KGaA
Sulzer Ltd.
Pentair
Weir Group PLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Miniwatt
High Power
By Application:
Domestic Water & Wastewater
Petroleum
Chemical
Food & Beverage
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Axial Flow Pump Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Axial Flow Pump Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Axial Flow Pump Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Axial Flow Pump Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Axial Flow Pump Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Axial Flow Pump Market Dynamics
3.1. Axial Flow Pump Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Axial Flow Pump Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Axial Flow Pump Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Axial Flow Pump Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Axial Flow Pump Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Axial Flow Pump Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Miniwatt
5.4.2. High Power
Chapter 6. Global Axial Flow Pump Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Axial Flow Pump Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Axial Flow Pump Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Axial Flow Pump Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Domestic Water & Wastewater
6.4.2. Petroleum
6.4.3. Chemical
6.4.4. Food & Beverage
6.4.5. Others
