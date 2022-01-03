Distributed Energy Generation Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:39:12 / Comserve Inc. / -- Distributed Energy Generation Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Distributed Energy Generation Market is valued at approximately USD 243 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The distributed energy generation (DEG) is a kind of decentralized system used to produce electricity energy and is served to homes, businesses, and industrial areas. These systems are frequently performed their functions through using technologies, such as solar power and fuel cells. More often, distributed energy generation systems are utilized to offer as substitute or addition to the conventional electric power system, and they deliver small-scale electricity generation (usually in the range of 1 kW to 10,000 kW). Distributed energy can be derived from both renewable and non-renewable sources. Furthermore, the deployment of distributed energy generation system also becomes more significant in many countries, with the legislative package on the new electricity market. For instance, the European Commission's has developed a new legislative policy within the Clean Energy Package. As such, the revised Electricity Regulation, which will enter into force on 1st January 2020, opens up opportunities for electricity wholesale markets to renewables, and energy storage. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the installation of distributed energy generation system in the region. Moreover, the rise in investments in renewable energy projects and smart grid infrastructure, along with growing government focus on reduction of carbon footprint level and usage of cleaner energy resources are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, the Korean government planned to invest 11 trillion won (USD 9 billion) in renewable energy projects for the upcoming three years. Whereas, Southeast Asian countries will invest USD 9.8 billion in smart grid infrastructure from 2018 to 2027. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for distributed energy generation, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the regulatory issues associated with distinct distributed energy resources is one of the prime the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111798
The regional analysis of the global Distributed Energy Generation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising renewable energy generation capacity, along with the growing investment & deployment of smart grid and microgrid in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the stringent government norms concerning environment safety and emission, coupled with the presence of significant number of market players across the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Distributed Energy Generation market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Capstone Turbine Corporation
Caterpillar
Ballard Power Systems Inc.
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
Rolls-Royce plc
Suzlon Energy Limited
General Electric
Siemens
Schneider Electric
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Wind Turbine
Solar Photovoltaic
Reciprocating Engines
Fuel Cells
Gas & Steam Turbine
By Application:
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111798
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Distributed Energy Generation Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Distributed Energy Generation Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Distributed Energy Generation Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Distributed Energy Generation Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Dynamics
3.1. Distributed Energy Generation Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market, by Technology
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Distributed Energy Generation Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Wind Turbine
5.4.2. Solar Photovoltaic
5.4.3. Reciprocating Engines
5.4.4. Fuel Cells
5.4.5. Gas & Steam Turbine
Chapter 6. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Distributed Energy Generation Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Residential
6.4.2. Commercial & Industrial
For more information about this report visit: Distributed Energy Generation Market"
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Distributed Energy Generation Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.