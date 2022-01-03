Distributed Energy Generation Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:39:12 / Comserve Inc. / -- Distributed Energy Generation Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Distributed Energy Generation Market is valued at approximately USD 243 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The distributed energy generation (DEG) is a kind of decentralized system used to produce electricity energy and is served to homes, businesses, and industrial areas. These systems are frequently performed their functions through using technologies, such as solar power and fuel cells. More often, distributed energy generation systems are utilized to offer as substitute or addition to the conventional electric power system, and they deliver small-scale electricity generation (usually in the range of 1 kW to 10,000 kW). Distributed energy can be derived from both renewable and non-renewable sources. Furthermore, the deployment of distributed energy generation system also becomes more significant in many countries, with the legislative package on the new electricity market. For instance, the European Commission's has developed a new legislative policy within the Clean Energy Package. As such, the revised Electricity Regulation, which will enter into force on 1st January 2020, opens up opportunities for electricity wholesale markets to renewables, and energy storage. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the installation of distributed energy generation system in the region. Moreover, the rise in investments in renewable energy projects and smart grid infrastructure, along with growing government focus on reduction of carbon footprint level and usage of cleaner energy resources are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, the Korean government planned to invest 11 trillion won (USD 9 billion) in renewable energy projects for the upcoming three years. Whereas, Southeast Asian countries will invest USD 9.8 billion in smart grid infrastructure from 2018 to 2027. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for distributed energy generation, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the regulatory issues associated with distinct distributed energy resources is one of the prime the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Distributed Energy Generation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising renewable energy generation capacity, along with the growing investment & deployment of smart grid and microgrid in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the stringent government norms concerning environment safety and emission, coupled with the presence of significant number of market players across the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Distributed Energy Generation market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Caterpillar

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Rolls-Royce plc

Suzlon Energy Limited

General Electric

Siemens

Schneider Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Wind Turbine

Solar Photovoltaic

Reciprocating Engines

Fuel Cells

Gas & Steam Turbine

By Application:

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Distributed Energy Generation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Distributed Energy Generation Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Distributed Energy Generation Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Distributed Energy Generation Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Dynamics

3.1. Distributed Energy Generation Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Distributed Energy Generation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Wind Turbine

5.4.2. Solar Photovoltaic

5.4.3. Reciprocating Engines

5.4.4. Fuel Cells

5.4.5. Gas & Steam Turbine

Chapter 6. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Distributed Energy Generation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Residential

6.4.2. Commercial & Industrial

