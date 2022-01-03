Toys Market Rapidly Increasing in Size Globally : Latest Report with Current Trends, Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:30:13 / Comserve Inc. / -- Toys Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Toys Market is valued approximately USD 90.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Children play with the toys to enjoy, discover their identity, learn new things, explore relationships and practice skills they need as adults. Increase in expansion of television, smartphones and movies along with the demand of the fictional characters in the form of toys amongst the children are rising. The sale of educational toys in the era of education has expanded the global toys market. Further, increasing investments in the toys factory has led to the innovative products coupled with the rising entertainment industry along with the rising personal disposable income has led the adoption of Toys across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the company source, Hasbro becomes a major player through the Transformers movie franchise, and Lego had two movie launches in 2017 including the Lego Batman and Lego Ninjago. However, high environmental damage from the plastic toys and the related regulations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with an ease in availability of raw material, affordable prices of toys and innovative toys that are plastic free , the adoption & demand for Toys is likely to increase.
The regional analysis of global Toys Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing manufacturers, affordable raw material & labor which promotes exporting of raw materials as well as finished goods. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising entertainment connected with education and traditional toys would create lucrative growth prospects for the Toys Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Lego Group
Mattel Inc.
Namco Bandai Holdings Inc.
Hasbro
Toy Quest
Sanrio Company Ltd.
Konami Corporation
Integrity Toys, Inc.
Jakks Pacific
Playmates Toys Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Preschool Toys
Soft Toys and Dolls
Action Toys
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Store-Based
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Toys Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Toys Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Toys Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Toys Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Toys Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Toys Market Dynamics
3.1. Toys Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Toys Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Toys Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Toys Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Toys Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Toys Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Preschool Toys
5.4.2. Soft Toys and Dolls
5.4.3. Action Toys
5.4.4. Others
Chapter 6. Global Toys Market, by Distribution Channel
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Toys Market by Distribution Channel, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Toys Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Toys Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Store-Based
6.4.2. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
6.4.3. Specialty Stores
6.4.4. Others
For more information about this report visit: Toys Market
