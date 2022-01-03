High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:30:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market is valued approximately USD 4.30billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. High performance computing (HPC) has the ability to process massive datasets at high speeds and perform complicated calculations. Typically, it refers to the practice of aggregating computing resources in a way that offers much higher efficiency to solve major scientific, engineering, or business problems than traditional desktop computers or workstations. Further, empowering high performance computing in the cloud sector is the most prominent factor driving growth in the HPC chipset industry. At a fair cost, the Cloud provides immediately open and flexible computing power and virtually limitless storage. In areas such as aerodynamics, physics or pharmaceuticals, government programs, and the need for scalable computing resources, the use of HPC in the cloud helps to improve performance, monitor costs, speed up results and run complex simulations against large datasets. Continuous performance and operation of HPC clusters requires HPC computing. Thus, HPC services provide users with complete control over the computing infrastructure, such as analysis software and operating systems. Furthermore, scalable computing meets the increasing demand for networked cloud infrastructure services from single providers of communication and IT services from multinational corporations. Flexible computing offers a flexible and versatile service for fast and easy provisioning of resources that can scale up and down to meet fluctuating demand and dynamic business growth for Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market. However, high cost for setting and maintaining HPCs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the growing emphasis on hybrid HPC infrastructure is expected to provide the industry with lucrative opportunities.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111676

The regional analysis of global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North American is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the North American HPC market is already ripe for HPC, with a large number of new HPC installations and enhancements to existing data center infrastructure systems to date. The United States (US) currently holds the largest share of the HPC market as it is home to major telecommunications giants, well-established manufacturers, and end-user industries that are continually adapting to emerging technology to boost business competitiveness and work efficiency. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and increasing demand for High Performance Computing Chipset would create lucrative growth prospects for the High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Alphabet

Achronix Semiconductor

Cisco System

MediaTek Inc.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Chip Type:

Central processing unit

Graphics processing unit

Field Programmable Gate Arrays

Application-specific integrated circuit

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111676

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market, by Chip Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Dynamics

3.1. High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market, by Chip Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market by Chip Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Estimates & Forecasts by Chip Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Central processing unit

5.4.2. Graphics processing unit

5.4.3. Field Programmable Gate Arrays

5.4.4. Application-specific integrated circuit

Chapter 6. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.2.1. U.S. High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.2.1.1. Chip Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.2. Canada High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.3. Europe High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.3.2. Germany High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.3.3. France High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.3.4. Spain High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.3.5. Italy High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.3.6. Rest of Europe High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.4.2. India High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.4.3. Japan High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.4.4. Australia High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.4.5. South Korea High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.5. Latin America High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.5.2. Mexico High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.6. Rest of The World High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

For more information about this report visit: High-Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market "

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast appeared first on Comserveonline.