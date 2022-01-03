Haptic technology Market Analysis By Industry Growth, Demand, Trends and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:19:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- Haptic technology Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Haptic technology market is valued approximately at USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The Haptics technology is a bridge between connected device and the user that offers force feedback and tactile feedback to the users over the sense of touch by pertaining forces, vibrations, and motion to the users. This technology provides higher touch vibrations whereas using electronic devices, and outcomes in accurate virtual experience. A key factor driving the growth of the global market for haptic technology is the growing demand for consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, virtual interfaces, media players and home appliances. Also, Haptic feedback finds its applications and functions as a persuasive tool in wearable devices, including wristbands, smartwatches, and fitness trackers, having better battery life, faster controls and user-friendly interfaces. For instance, according to the Statista, In the space of three years, the number of connected wearable devices worldwide has more than doubled, rising from 325 million in 2016 to 722 million in 2019. It is estimated that the number of devices will reach more than one billion by 2022. Additionally, Due to rising demand for haptic technology, players in this market are taking initiatives for their expansion in the market. For instance:
- In September 2020, Immersion signed a multi-year license extension for the continued use of TouchSense applications and haptic technology in its mobile devices with LG Electronics (South Korea). LG is expected to continue the use of Immersion haptic software across its entire range of smartphones.
- In November 2020, Ultraleap signed an agreement to bring Ultraleap's hand tracking and mid-air haptic technology to customers in the UAE with IPlan Ideas Events and its division, IPlan Ideas Technologies (IPI Tech), a subsidiary of the Hawas Group based in the UAE.
However, transition cost of this technology is extremely high, which may not be reasonable to many companies, this may hinder the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Haptic technology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing disposable income, which in turn has expanded the acceptance of consumer devices in the region. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to increasing consumer expenditure on technologically advanced*electronics devices.
Major market player included in this report are:
Texas Instruments
Johnson Electric
AAC Technologies
TDK*
Microchip Technology*
3D Systems, Inc.*
Force Dimension
Immersion Corporation
Maxim Integrated Product*
Precision Microdrives Ltd*
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Hardware
Software
By Feedback Type :
Tactile
Force
By Application:
Consumer Devices
Automotive & Transportation
Education & Research
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global Haptic technology market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Haptic technology market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Haptic technology market, by Component , 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Haptic technology market, by Feedback Type , 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Haptic technology market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Haptic technology market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Haptic technology market Dynamics
3.1. Haptic technology market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Haptic technology market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Haptic technology market, by Component
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Haptic technology market by Component ,by performance- Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Haptic technology market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Haptic technology market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Hardware
5.4.2. Software
Chapter 6. Global Haptic technology market, by Feedback Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Haptic technology market by Feedback Type ,by performance- Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Haptic technology market Estimates & Forecasts by Feedback Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Haptic technology market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Tactile
6.4.2. Force
For more information about this report visit: Haptic technology market
