Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Current Trends Analysis

Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Edge AI Software Market is valued at approximately USD 0.48 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. In a cloud-based server farm, artificial intelligence is currently carried out mainly. Most of the preparation for AI is done through the training of deep learning models, which includes specialized computer skills. AI derivation, which is performed after preparation, and is typically less compute-focused, has been largely ignored from an AI processing perspective. Numerous factors such as growing enterprise workloads on the cloud and fast growth in the number of intelligent applications are likely to drive the adoption of the edge AI services and solutions. Edge AI software is used in connected vehicles as it aids in data processing immediately with safe hardware that is used to run the linked cars or autonomous vehicles. For instance, in august 2020, Bosch and Pony.AI have partnered on fleet management of automobile vehicles with the assistance of AI software. Edge AI software is used in administration of different data which in turn facilitates business to enhance speed, bandwidth, improved data analysis, enhanced individual experience, and reduce latency, which is anticipated to boost the global market in the forecast period. However, the increase of security violations, attacks, and Denial of Service (DoS) on systems, such as base stations, routers, and switches, are limiting the adoption of edge AI solutions, thus, hampering the market growth.
The regional analysis of the global Edge AI Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share, as numerous AI service suppliers in North America are checking in the Edge AI software market by integrating machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities with their current edge AI solutions. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to numerous reasons such as the expansion of local enterprises and government initiatives that are concentrated on advancements in AI technology.
Major market player included in this report are:
Alphabet Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
IBM Corporation
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Synaptics Incorporated
Imagimob AB
TIBCO Software Inc.
Octonion SA.
FogHorn Systems
Gorilla Technology Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solutions
Services
By Applications:
Autonomous Vehicles
Access Management
Video Surveillance
Remote Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance
Telemetry
Energy Management
Others
By Data Source:
Video and Image Recognition
Speech Recognition
Biometric Data
Sensor Data
Mobile Data
By Vertical:
Government and Public
Manufacturing
Automotive
Energy and Utilities
Telecom
Healthcare
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Edge AI Software Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Edge AI Software Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Edge AI Software Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Edge AI Software Market, by Applications, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Edge AI Software Market, by Data Source, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Edge AI Software Market, by Vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Edge AI Software Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Edge AI Software Market Dynamics
3.1. Edge AI Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Edge AI Software Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Data Source
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Data Sourcel (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Data Source
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Edge AI Software Market, by Applications
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Edge AI Software Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Edge AI Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Edge AI Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Autonomous Vehicles
5.4.2. Access Management
5.4.3. Video Surveillance
5.4.4. Remote Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance
5.4.5. Telemetry
5.4.6. Energy Management
5.4.7. Others
Chapter 6. Global Edge AI Software Market, by Component
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Edge AI Software Market by Sales Channel, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Edge AI Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sales Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Solutions
6.4.1. Services
For more information about this report visit: Edge AI Software Market"
Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Current Trends Analysis
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.