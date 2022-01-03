A2P messaging Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:19:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- A2P messaging Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global A2P messaging market is valued at approximately USD 60.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A2P messaging is one of the most consistent channels that enables active customer engagement. A2P messaging is widely utilized throughout myriad industries such as retail, finance, logistics, healthcare, and transport. Moreover, the vast security presented by mobile networking system, extensive penetration of smartphones globally, and massive open rates of SMS messaging is projected to skyrocket the acceptance of A2P messaging activities over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, in 2018, number of smartphones user in China is than any country in the world at around 850 million. India had the next most smartphone users, however less than half as many in China. Further, the United States and Western Europe, smartphone access was highest in Australia, South Korea, Israel, and as more than 80 percent of the population is using a smartphone in these countries. Japan and Canada are significant exceptions to the 70 percent mark, with access rates just over 65 percent. However, degree of rules and regulations fluctuates from country-to-country, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111702

The regional analysis of the global A2P messaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing adoption of mobile technologies among different industry verticals in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to massive mobile subscriber base, enterprises in this region across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

AT & T*

Sinch*

China Mobile

Infobip

Orange

Route Mobile*

Comviva

Twilio

BICS

Syniverse

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platform

A2P Service

By Deployment mode

:

On-premises

Cloud

By Application:

Authentication Services

Promotional and Marketing Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Messages

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and eCommerce

Hyperlocal Businesses

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111702

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global A2P messaging market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. A2P Messaging Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. A2P Messaging Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. A2P Messaging Market, by Deployment mode, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. A2P Messaging Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. A2P Messaging Market, by Vertical , 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global A2P Messaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global A2P Messaging Market Dynamics

3.1. A2P Messaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global A2P Messaging Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global A2P Messaging Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global A2P Messaging Market by Component , Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global A2P Messaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. A2P Messaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Platform

5.4.2. A2P Service

Chapter 6. Global A2P Messaging Market, by Deployment mode

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global A2P Messaging Market by Deployment mode, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global A2P Messaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment mode 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. A2P Messaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. On-premises

6.4.2. Cloud

For more information about this report visit: A2P messaging market "

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post A2P messaging Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region appeared first on Comserveonline.