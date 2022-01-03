Online Gambling Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:19:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- Online Gambling Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Online Gambling Market is valued approximately USD 53.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Online Gambling is a type of gambling conducted over the internet. These includes gambling games like virtual poker, casinos, and sport betting. These games are based on betting system and the betting is done via credit cards accounts. The increasing investments by the people in online gambling platforms and the growing numbers of online casinos across the globe are the major drivers for the market. As per the statistics of Easy Payment Gateway, In 2020, the online gambling market players had witnessed the 10% growth in the volume of transaction processing in the gambling sector and according to report of World gambling statistics around 26% of the population gamble, which means about 1.6 billion people gamble worldwide and around 4.2 billion gamble at least once every year. However, the increase in global recession, stringent government regulation, regulatory restrictions to curb gambling impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, many online casinos offer a free play version for some of their games which is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Online Gambling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the legalization of online gambling, rising use of smart phones among peoples and availability of high speed internet. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising popularity of bitcoins and high economic growth would create lucrative growth prospects for the Online Gambling market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
William Hill PLC
Bet365 Group Ltd.
Paddy Power Betfair PLC
Betsson AB
Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC
The Stars Group Inc.
888 Holdings PLC
Sky Betting & Gaming
Kindred Group PLC
GVC Holdings PLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Gambling Type:
Sports Betting
Casinos
Poker
Bingo
Others
By Gambling Device:
Desktop
Mobile
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Online Gambling Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
The post Online Gambling Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis appeared first on Comserveonline.
