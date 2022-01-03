Online Gambling Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:19:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- Online Gambling Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Online Gambling Market is valued approximately USD 53.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Online Gambling is a type of gambling conducted over the internet. These includes gambling games like virtual poker, casinos, and sport betting. These games are based on betting system and the betting is done via credit cards accounts. The increasing investments by the people in online gambling platforms and the growing numbers of online casinos across the globe are the major drivers for the market. As per the statistics of Easy Payment Gateway, In 2020, the online gambling market players had witnessed the 10% growth in the volume of transaction processing in the gambling sector and according to report of World gambling statistics around 26% of the population gamble, which means about 1.6 billion people gamble worldwide and around 4.2 billion gamble at least once every year. However, the increase in global recession, stringent government regulation, regulatory restrictions to curb gambling impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, many online casinos offer a free play version for some of their games which is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112078

The regional analysis of global Online Gambling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the legalization of online gambling, rising use of smart phones among peoples and availability of high speed internet. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising popularity of bitcoins and high economic growth would create lucrative growth prospects for the Online Gambling market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

William Hill PLC

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Paddy Power Betfair PLC

Betsson AB

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC

The Stars Group Inc.

888 Holdings PLC

Sky Betting & Gaming

Kindred Group PLC

GVC Holdings PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Gambling Type:

Sports Betting

Casinos

Poker

Bingo

Others

By Gambling Device:

Desktop

Mobile

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Online Gambling Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112078

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Online Gambling Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Online Gambling Market, by Gambling Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Online Gambling Market, by Gambling Device, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Online Gambling Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Online Gambling Market Dynamics

3.1. Online Gambling Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Online Gambling Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Online Gambling Market, by Gambling Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Online Gambling Market by Gambling Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Online Gambling Market Estimates & Forecasts by Gambling Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Online Gambling Market Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Sports Betting

5.4.2. Casinos

5.4.3. Poker

5.4.4. Bingo

5.4.5. Others

Read More: Online Gambling Market "

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Online Gambling Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis appeared first on Comserveonline.