Weather Information Technologies Market Size, Growth, Trends and Global Segments Analysis Report

"Global Weather Information Technologies Market is valued approximately USD 9.41 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Weather information technologies include various communication and monitoring devices as well as software which accurately detect the upcoming events or any climatic or weather changes. This technology is widely used for getting real time result and also checks air quality to take preliminary measures for disaster management and mitigating risk. The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies into weather information systems coupled with surging penetration of smart phones and other consumer wearable devices for getting real-time result are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the 65% of Brazilian population used smartphone in 2019 and is anticipated to rise to 75% of smartphone penetration in Brazil by 2025. Also, the number of smart phone users in Mexico was 76.99 million in 2019 and is expected to grow to 95.22 million smartphone users in 2025. Also, as per Statista, the global smart phone penetration rate was 33.5% in 2016 and raised to 44.9% in 2020. Similarly, according to Statista, the total installed Internet of Things (IoT) connected device was 23.14 billion in 2018 and is projected to rise by 75.44 billion worldwide by 2025. However, dynamic nature of atmospheric variables and high chances of inaccuracies is the major factor restraining the growth of global Weather Information Technologies market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Weather Information Technologies market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing demand from End-Use industries as well as rising government investments in commercial solutions, apart from their privately launched satellites.
Major market player included in this report are:
All Weather, Inc. (AWI)
Campbell Scientific, Inc
Columbia Weather Systems, Inc.
General Acoustics e.K.
Gill Instruments Limited
IBM
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Met One Instruments Inc.
Morcom International
Optical Scientific, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Communication Devices
Monitoring Devices
Software
Others
By Forecast Range:
Short-range Forecast
Medium-range Forecast
Long-range Forecast
By Application:
Air Quality Monitoring
Weather Monitoring & Forecasting
By End-Use:
Agriculture
Industrial
Transportation
Power & Energy
Government & Defense
Meteorology & Weather Service Providers
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Weather Information Technologies Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Weather Information Technologies Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Weather Information Technologies Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Weather Information Technologies Market, by Forecast Range, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Weather Information Technologies Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Weather Information Technologies Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Weather Information Technologies Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Weather Information Technologies Market Dynamics
3.1. Weather Information Technologies Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Weather Information Technologies Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Weather Information Technologies Market, by Component
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Weather Information Technologies Market by Component, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Weather Information Technologies Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Weather Information Technologies Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Communication Devices
5.4.2. Monitoring Devices
5.4.3. Software
5.4.4. Others
Chapter 6. Global Weather Information Technologies Market, by Forecast Range
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Weather Information Technologies Market by Forecast Range, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Weather Information Technologies Market Estimates & Forecasts by Forecast Range 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Weather Information Technologies Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Short-range Forecast
6.4.2. Medium-range Forecast
6.4.3. Long-range Forecast
