Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market : Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

"Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market is valued at approximately USD 61 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. In the present scenario, competition in the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market has transferred from pricing to value-added services and product variation, due to the importance of mobile network operators (MNOs) has grown exponentially in the low-cost cellular services market across developed and emerging nations. MVNO is a sort of GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) based technique in which a mobile operator or a company contracts the spectrum from network operator. Besides, MVNOs are offering multiple benefits and relaxation to their consumers by delivering tourist services and roaming. For instance, Lycamobile provides economical international calling to its customers. Apart from this, the market vendors are focused on collaborating with traveler's communities to provide efficient services to their users, which may promote the market growth worldwide. Furthermore, the rise in penetration of mobile devices is considered as one of the prime factors that drives the market growth. According to GSM Association, the number of unique mobile subscribers surged from 4.66 billion in 2015 to almost 5.59 billion in the year 2019. In addition, it is also assessed that roughly 72% of the world's population subscribed to a mobile service by the year 2020. This factor has encouraged the MNOs to utilize MVNOs. Moreover, the rise in focus towards the adoption and investment on 5G technology, along with the escalating demand for efficient cellular networks are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, the UK government invested a fund of about USD 49.6 million in trials and testbed projects ahead of widespread of 5G rollout in the UK. Similarly, in 2017, the German government invested USD 110 billion to building-out 5G and fiber-optic capacity by 2025. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the lack of awareness and expertise, coupled with intense competition from the organized sector are the few major factors obstructing the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Mobile Virtual Network Operator market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the robust growth of telecom sector, followed by the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in investments in 5G projects and the increasing rate of mobile subscribers in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile Virtual Network Operator market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

7-Eleven Speak Out Wireless

AirVoice Wireless

Asahi Net

Boost Mobile LLC

CJ HelloVision Co. Ltd.

Cyfrowy Polsat SA

Drillisch Telecom

Exetel

FreedomPop

Freenet AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Business

Machine to machine (M2M)

Media

Retail

Migrant

Others

By Operational Model:

Full MVNO

Reseller MVNO

Service Operator MVNO

By End-Use:

Consumer

Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Operational Model, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Dynamics

3.1. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Business

5.4.2. Machine to machine (M2M)

5.4.3. Media

5.4.4. Retail

5.4.5. Migrant

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Operational Model

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market by Operational Model, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Estimates & Forecasts by Operational Model 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Full MVNO

6.4.2. Reseller MVNO

6.4.3. Service Operator MVNO

For more information about this report visit: Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market"

