Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market : Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:18:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market is valued at approximately USD 61 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. In the present scenario, competition in the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market has transferred from pricing to value-added services and product variation, due to the importance of mobile network operators (MNOs) has grown exponentially in the low-cost cellular services market across developed and emerging nations. MVNO is a sort of GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) based technique in which a mobile operator or a company contracts the spectrum from network operator. Besides, MVNOs are offering multiple benefits and relaxation to their consumers by delivering tourist services and roaming. For instance, Lycamobile provides economical international calling to its customers. Apart from this, the market vendors are focused on collaborating with traveler's communities to provide efficient services to their users, which may promote the market growth worldwide. Furthermore, the rise in penetration of mobile devices is considered as one of the prime factors that drives the market growth. According to GSM Association, the number of unique mobile subscribers surged from 4.66 billion in 2015 to almost 5.59 billion in the year 2019. In addition, it is also assessed that roughly 72% of the world's population subscribed to a mobile service by the year 2020. This factor has encouraged the MNOs to utilize MVNOs. Moreover, the rise in focus towards the adoption and investment on 5G technology, along with the escalating demand for efficient cellular networks are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, the UK government invested a fund of about USD 49.6 million in trials and testbed projects ahead of widespread of 5G rollout in the UK. Similarly, in 2017, the German government invested USD 110 billion to building-out 5G and fiber-optic capacity by 2025. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the lack of awareness and expertise, coupled with intense competition from the organized sector are the few major factors obstructing the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Mobile Virtual Network Operator market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the robust growth of telecom sector, followed by the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in investments in 5G projects and the increasing rate of mobile subscribers in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile Virtual Network Operator market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
7-Eleven Speak Out Wireless
AirVoice Wireless
Asahi Net
Boost Mobile LLC
CJ HelloVision Co. Ltd.
Cyfrowy Polsat SA
Drillisch Telecom
Exetel
FreedomPop
Freenet AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Business
Machine to machine (M2M)
Media
Retail
Migrant
Others
By Operational Model:
Full MVNO
Reseller MVNO
Service Operator MVNO
By End-Use:
Consumer
Enterprise
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Operational Model, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Dynamics
3.1. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Business
5.4.2. Machine to machine (M2M)
5.4.3. Media
5.4.4. Retail
5.4.5. Migrant
5.4.6. Others
Chapter 6. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Operational Model
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market by Operational Model, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Estimates & Forecasts by Operational Model 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Full MVNO
6.4.2. Reseller MVNO
6.4.3. Service Operator MVNO
For more information about this report visit: Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market"
