Music Streaming Market to Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts

"Global Music Streaming Market is valued approximately USD 20.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Music Streaming services include platform that allow audience to listen audio, podcast and music videos and also provide on demand and live streaming services of full-length content through internet without downloading. The increasing consumer preferences toward the live streaming music, the rise in number of service providers, increase in the penetration of smart phones and the rise in number of commercial end users are the major factors driving the market. According to the report of China Based Tencent Music Entertainment group, in the first quarter of 2020, the revenue form online music subscription raised by 70% compared to the revenue of 2019, in addition to these the subscribers of online music touches 42.7 million which is approx. 50.0% a year over year rise. However, the increasing piracy all over the globe impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing popularity of live streaming music and availability of local content on online platforms is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Music Streaming market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of key companies market such as Apple Inc., Google Inc. and high speed broadband and strong connection of network. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as consumer shift in internet consumption, pattern of using smart phones would create lucrative growth prospects for the Music Streaming market across Europe region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Deezer

Google LLC.

iHeartMedia, Inc.

Pandora Media, Inc.

SoundCloud Limited

Spotify AB

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tidal (Aspiro AB)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

On demand streaming

Live streaming

By Content Type:

Audio

Video

By Platform:

Apps

Browsers

By End Use:

Individual

Commercial

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Music Streaming Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

