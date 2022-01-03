Behavioral biometrics Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:18:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- Behavioral biometrics Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Behavioral biometrics market is valued approximately at USD 0.87 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Behavioral biometrics is a modern type of consumer authentication solution that recognizes people based on how they communicate with computers, such as smartphones, laptops, or mouse-screen-and-keyboard systems. Data compromise is associated with an increasing number of risks. As a result, companies are suffering massive losses, and breaching user accounts has been identified as one of the main triggers of global cyber-attack. Similarly, big malicious attacks were triggered by stolen passwords, according to an IBM study from 2020. Furthermore, in 2020, malware hacks accounted for roughly 19% of all malicious attacks. In addition, the behavioral biometric market is being implemented by the majority of BFSI sectors to improve the protection of their customers' data. National Australian Bank (NAB) began using behavioral biometrics for fraud detection in 2019. In addition, Wells Fargo Company is developing a payment solution that would use consumers' voices to authenticate purchases and provide access to facilities. Furthermore, the firm is looking at how it would use artificial intelligence to make it capable of conversational banking, similar to Siri on the iPhone or Alexa on Amazon. However, Low Cybersecurity Budget and High Installation cost of the Behavioral Biometrics Software may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112097
The regional analysis of the global Behavioral biometrics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to owing to significant adoption of behavioral biometrics solutions across the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to increase in security spending among government organizations and development of the smartphones market in the developing economies such as China, India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea.
Major market player included in this report are:
BioCatch Ltd
Nuance Communications Inc.
SecureAuth Corporation
Mastercard Incorporated (NuData Security)
BehavioSec Inc.
Threat Mark SRO
UnifyID Inc.
Zighra Inc.
Plurilock Security Solutions Inc.
SecuredTouch Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Signature Analysis
Keystroke Dynamics
Voice Recognition
Gait Analysis
By Deployment:
On-premises
On-cloud
By Application:
Identity Proofing
Continuous Authentication
Risk and Compliance
Fraud Detection and Prevention
By end user:
BFSI
Retail and E-commerce
Healthcare
Government and Public Sector
Other End-user Verticals
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global Behavioral biometrics market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112097
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Behavioural Biometrics Market , by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Behavioural Biometrics Market , by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Behavioral Biometrics Market , by Deployment, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Behavioral Biometrics Market , by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Behavioral Biometrics Market , by end user, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Dynamics
3.1. Behavioral Biometrics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Global Rise in Online Transactions and Fraudulent Activities
3.1.3. Rising Need for A Multi-Layered Security Approach in the Finance Vertical
3.1.4. Market Challenges
3.1.5. Low Cybersecurity Budget and High Installation Cost of the Behavioral Biometrics Software
3.1.6. Market Opportunities
3.1.7. Enhanced Security as Compared to Static Biometrics
Chapter 4. Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Behavioral Biometrics Market , by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Behavioral Biometrics Market by Type , Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Behavioral Biometrics Market , Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Signature Analysis
5.4.2. Keystroke Dynamics
5.4.3. Voice Recognition
5.4.4. Gait Analysis
Read More: Behavioral biometrics market "
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Behavioral biometrics Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.