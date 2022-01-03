Telecom Services Market - Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:18:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- Telecom Services Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Telecom Services Market is valued approximately USD 1581.77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Telecom Services may include internet, television, and networking for businesses and homes. The growing consumer preferences towards new communication services, technological advancement such as 5G technology, software defined networking (SDN) and Network functions virtualizations (NFV) and the rising demand for more convenient communication services are the major drivers for the telecommunication services market. According to the report of India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in November 2018, the total number of wireless subscribers stood at 1,171,76 million as well as tele density reached at 89.54% which is fivefold form 18.23% in 2017. as compared However, high capital requirement for setting up telecom services, high set up cost and government regulations towards the telecom services impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the growing demand of high speed data and communication services is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112106
The regional analysis of global Telecom Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the business installing 5G networks to enhance bandwidth connectivity to access faster data and installing 5G small cell network and private LTE. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing consumer demand for the new advancement in the Telecom Services market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
AT&T Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)
China Mobile Ltd.
Deutsche Telekom AG
SoftBank Group Corp.
China Telecom Corp Ltd.
Telefonica SA
Vodafone Group
KT Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Fixed Voice Services
Fixed Internet Access Services
Mobile Voice Services
Mobile data services
Pay TV Services
Machine-to-Machine (Mobile IoT) Services
By Transmission:
Wireline
Wireless
By End Use:
Consumer/Residential
Business
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Government & Defence,
Education
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Telecom Services Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112106
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Telecom Services Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Telecom Services Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Telecom Services Market, by Transmission, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Telecom Services Market, by End Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Telecom Services Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Telecom Services Market Dynamics
3.1. Telecom Services Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Growing consumer preferences
3.1.3. Rising demand for more convenient communication services
3.1.4. Market Challenges
3.1.5. High setting up cost
3.1.6. Government Regulations
3.1.7. Market Opportunities
3.1.8. Growing demand of high speed data
3.1.9. Growing demand high speed communication
Chapter 4. Global Telecom Services Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Telecom Services Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Telecom Services Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Telecom Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Telecom Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Fixed Voice Services
5.4.2. Fixed Internet Access Services
5.4.3. Mobile Voice Services
5.4.4. Mobile Data Services
5.4.5. Pay TV Services
5.4.6. Machine-to-Machine (Mobile IoT) Services
Read More: Telecom Services Market "
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Telecom Services Market - Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.