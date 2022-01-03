Telecom Services Market - Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:18:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- Telecom Services Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Telecom Services Market is valued approximately USD 1581.77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Telecom Services may include internet, television, and networking for businesses and homes. The growing consumer preferences towards new communication services, technological advancement such as 5G technology, software defined networking (SDN) and Network functions virtualizations (NFV) and the rising demand for more convenient communication services are the major drivers for the telecommunication services market. According to the report of India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in November 2018, the total number of wireless subscribers stood at 1,171,76 million as well as tele density reached at 89.54% which is fivefold form 18.23% in 2017. as compared However, high capital requirement for setting up telecom services, high set up cost and government regulations towards the telecom services impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the growing demand of high speed data and communication services is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112106

The regional analysis of global Telecom Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the business installing 5G networks to enhance bandwidth connectivity to access faster data and installing 5G small cell network and private LTE. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing consumer demand for the new advancement in the Telecom Services market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)

China Mobile Ltd.

Deutsche Telekom AG

SoftBank Group Corp.

China Telecom Corp Ltd.

Telefonica SA

Vodafone Group

KT Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fixed Voice Services

Fixed Internet Access Services

Mobile Voice Services

Mobile data services

Pay TV Services

Machine-to-Machine (Mobile IoT) Services

By Transmission:

Wireline

Wireless

By End Use:

Consumer/Residential

Business

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Government & Defence,

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Telecom Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112106

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Telecom Services Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Telecom Services Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Telecom Services Market, by Transmission, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Telecom Services Market, by End Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Telecom Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Telecom Services Market Dynamics

3.1. Telecom Services Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Growing consumer preferences

3.1.3. Rising demand for more convenient communication services

3.1.4. Market Challenges

3.1.5. High setting up cost

3.1.6. Government Regulations

3.1.7. Market Opportunities

3.1.8. Growing demand of high speed data

3.1.9. Growing demand high speed communication

Chapter 4. Global Telecom Services Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Telecom Services Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Telecom Services Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Telecom Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Telecom Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Fixed Voice Services

5.4.2. Fixed Internet Access Services

5.4.3. Mobile Voice Services

5.4.4. Mobile Data Services

5.4.5. Pay TV Services

5.4.6. Machine-to-Machine (Mobile IoT) Services

Read More: Telecom Services Market "

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Telecom Services Market - Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts appeared first on Comserveonline.