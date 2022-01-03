Anti-obesity Drugs Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:03:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- Anti-obesity Drugs Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market is valued approximately USD 1.39 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Anti-obesity medications help decrease body fat by either decreasing appetite or rising calorie intake. The increases in number of obese patients worldwide are predicted to be exacerbated by the consumption of fast foods coupled with lack of exercise. The intake of unhealthy fast foods, and rising disposable income, fuel consumer demand for anti-obesity therapeutics. Advanced medical research has also contributed significantly to the development of the anti-obesity medicines through drug-producing firms, medical colleges and institutes, and government agencies. For Instance: According to Trust for America's health, In 2020,The U.S. adult obesity rate stands at 42.4 percent, the first time the national rate has passed the 40 percent mark, and further evidence of the country's obesity crisis. The national adult obesity rate has increased by 26 percent since 2008. However, high costsimpedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, changing eating habits and rising consumption of fast foods will lead to the adoption & demand for Anti-Obesity Drugs.
The regional analysis of global Anti-obesity Drugs market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in the obese population and high healthcare spending. Whereas,Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Anti-obesity Drugs market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited
Zydus Cadila
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Merck & Co. Inc.
Eisai Co. Ltd.
Novo Nordisk A/S
Orexigen Therapeutics Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Mechanism of Action:
Peripherally Acting Drugs
Centrally Acting Drugs
By Drug Type:
Prescription Drugs
OTC Drugs
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Anti-obesity Drugs Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
For more information about this report visit: Anti-obesity Drugs Market
Anti-obesity Drugs Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.