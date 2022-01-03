Anti-obesity Drugs Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:03:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- Anti-obesity Drugs Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market is valued approximately USD 1.39 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Anti-obesity medications help decrease body fat by either decreasing appetite or rising calorie intake. The increases in number of obese patients worldwide are predicted to be exacerbated by the consumption of fast foods coupled with lack of exercise. The intake of unhealthy fast foods, and rising disposable income, fuel consumer demand for anti-obesity therapeutics. Advanced medical research has also contributed significantly to the development of the anti-obesity medicines through drug-producing firms, medical colleges and institutes, and government agencies. For Instance: According to Trust for America's health, In 2020,The U.S. adult obesity rate stands at 42.4 percent, the first time the national rate has passed the 40 percent mark, and further evidence of the country's obesity crisis. The national adult obesity rate has increased by 26 percent since 2008. However, high costsimpedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, changing eating habits and rising consumption of fast foods will lead to the adoption & demand for Anti-Obesity Drugs.

The regional analysis of global Anti-obesity Drugs market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in the obese population and high healthcare spending. Whereas,Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Anti-obesity Drugs market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Zydus Cadila

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co. Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Orexigen Therapeutics Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mechanism of Action:

Peripherally Acting Drugs

Centrally Acting Drugs

By Drug Type:

Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Anti-obesity Drugs Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Anti-obesity Drugs Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Anti-obesity Drugs Market, by Mechanism of action,2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Anti-obesity Drugs Market, by Drug type,2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market Dynamics

3.1. Anti-obesity Drugs Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Anti-obesity Drugs MarketIndustry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market, by Mechanism of action

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market by Mechanism of action, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market Estimates & Forecasts by Mechanism of action2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Anti-obesity Drugs Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Peripherally Acting Drugs

5.4.2. Centrally Acting Drugs

Chapter 6. Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market, by Drug type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market by Drug type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market Estimates & Forecasts by Drug type2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Anti-obesity Drugs Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Prescription Drugs

6.4.2. OTC Drugs

For more information about this report visit: Anti-obesity Drugs Market"

