Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market – What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:03:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market Global Size, Share Report,Market Trends, Industry Forecast, Growth, Trends Analysis, Keyplayers & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market is valued at approximately USD 21 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2020-2027. In the present scenario, the significant research has been performed on increasing the clinical efficacy of artificial tendons and ligaments. The utility of artificial tendons and ligaments in surgical restoration has opened a novel clinical avenue for patients considering for quick and more consistent tendon and ligaments repair. It is a supporting material made up of polymers, like polypropylene, that can be used to restore a torn ligament in the short term while a new tendon sheath build. Also, the artificial tendons and ligaments belong to the group of complex granular connective tissues, vital for the appropriate functioning of the musculoskeletal system. As a result, this factor has made a promising effect on the rapid progression of the market all over the world. Moreover, the rise in incidences of sport-related injuries, increasing research activities on artificial tendon and ligament, and increased preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Accident and Emergency (A&E) statistics, in 2018-19, there were around 24.8 million cases of sports injuries registered, with a surge of 4% from the period of 2017-18, and surge of 21% since 2009-10. Similarly, according to the John Hopkins Medicine, roughly 30 million teens and children participate in few types of organized sports, and over 3.5 million injuries annually, which causes some injury of participation, are practiced by the participants. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for artificial tendon and ligament, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high medical procedure costs, coupled with unfavorable reimbursement scenario are the prime factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111782
The regional analysis of the global Artificial Tendon and Ligament market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government initiatives pertaining to sports injuries, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in incidences of sport-related injuries coupled with increasing rate of investment on R&D activities of artificial tendon and ligaments in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Artificial Tendon and Ligament market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Corin Group
Xiros Ltd.
Cousin Biotech
Orthomed S.A.S.
FX Solutions
Shanghai Pine & Power Biotech Co., Ltd.
Mathys AG Bettlach
Artelon
Lars Medicare
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Knee Injuries
Shoulder Injuries
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Others
By End-Use:
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111782
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market Dynamics
3.1. Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market, by Application
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Million)
5.4. Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Knee Injuries
5.4.2. Shoulder Injuries
5.4.3. Foot and Ankle Injuries
5.4.4. Others
Chapter 6. Global Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market, by End-Use
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market by End-Use, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2017-2027 (USD Million)
6.4. Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Hospitals & Clinics
6.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
For more information about this report visit: Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market"
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market – What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth? appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.