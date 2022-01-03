Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market – What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:03:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market Global Size, Share Report,Market Trends, Industry Forecast, Growth, Trends Analysis, Keyplayers & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market is valued at approximately USD 21 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2020-2027. In the present scenario, the significant research has been performed on increasing the clinical efficacy of artificial tendons and ligaments. The utility of artificial tendons and ligaments in surgical restoration has opened a novel clinical avenue for patients considering for quick and more consistent tendon and ligaments repair. It is a supporting material made up of polymers, like polypropylene, that can be used to restore a torn ligament in the short term while a new tendon sheath build. Also, the artificial tendons and ligaments belong to the group of complex granular connective tissues, vital for the appropriate functioning of the musculoskeletal system. As a result, this factor has made a promising effect on the rapid progression of the market all over the world. Moreover, the rise in incidences of sport-related injuries, increasing research activities on artificial tendon and ligament, and increased preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Accident and Emergency (A&E) statistics, in 2018-19, there were around 24.8 million cases of sports injuries registered, with a surge of 4% from the period of 2017-18, and surge of 21% since 2009-10. Similarly, according to the John Hopkins Medicine, roughly 30 million teens and children participate in few types of organized sports, and over 3.5 million injuries annually, which causes some injury of participation, are practiced by the participants. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for artificial tendon and ligament, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high medical procedure costs, coupled with unfavorable reimbursement scenario are the prime factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Artificial Tendon and Ligament market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government initiatives pertaining to sports injuries, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in incidences of sport-related injuries coupled with increasing rate of investment on R&D activities of artificial tendon and ligaments in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Artificial Tendon and Ligament market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Corin Group

Xiros Ltd.

Cousin Biotech

Orthomed S.A.S.

FX Solutions

Shanghai Pine & Power Biotech Co., Ltd.

Mathys AG Bettlach

Artelon

Lars Medicare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Artificial Tendon and Ligament Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

