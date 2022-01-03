Mortuary Bags Market Is Estimated To Expand At a Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Years

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:03:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- Mortuary Bags Market Global Size, Share Report,Market Trends, Industry Forecast, Growth, Trends Analysis, Keyplayers & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Mortuary Bags Market is valued approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A mortuary bags, also known as cadaver pouch or body bags is a non-porous bag designed to contain a human body, used for the storage and transportation of shrouded corpses. These bags can be easily transferred from starting point to another and are also used for avoiding the leakage of body fluid. It has wide application in medical examiners, fire departments, hospital groups, tissue banks and also used by rescue team. Also, the rising prevalence of pandemics and epidemics along with rising number of deaths reporting are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the total number of coronavirus cases in U.S. were 20 on 19th March 2020 and has tremendously rise by 1,658,896 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 98,119 deaths in the U.S. on 28th May 2020. Also, on 31st January 2020, first 2 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the United Kingdom and has significantly reached by 267,240 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom on 27th May 2020. According to WHO, there have been 15,212 confirmed Covid positive cases on 13th February 2020 and reached to 6,057,853 (6.05 million) confirmed positive Covid cases across the world, on 1st June 2020. Thus, the rising prevalence of coronavirus cases across the world is the factors increasing the demand for the growth of the global Mortuary Bags Market. Also, the growing incidence of many non-communicable diseases is further driving the growth of global Mortuary Bags market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Mortuary Bags market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic and growing obese population in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Classic Plastics Corporation
Mopec
Auden Funeral Supplies Ltd.
Smart Choice Funeral Supplies
Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt. Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Raw Material:
Polyvinyl chloride
Polyethylene
Nylon
Polyester
Others
by Size:
Adult Bags
Child/Infant Bags
Heavy Duty and Bariatric Bags
By End-Use:
Hospital
Morgue
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Mortuary Bags Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Mortuary Bags Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Mortuary Bags Market, by Raw Material, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Mortuary Bags Market, by Size, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Mortuary Bags Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Mortuary Bags Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Mortuary Bags Market Dynamics
3.1. Mortuary Bags Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Mortuary Bags Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Raw Material
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Mortuary Bags Market by Raw Material, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Mortuary Bags Market Estimates & Forecasts by Raw Material 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Mortuary Bags Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Polyvinyl chloride
5.4.2. Polyethylene
5.4.3. Nylon
5.4.4. Polyester
5.4.5. Others
Chapter 6. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Size
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Mortuary Bags Market by Size, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Mortuary Bags Market Estimates & Forecasts by Size 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Mortuary Bags Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Adult Bags
6.4.2. Child/Infant Bags
6.4.3. Heavy Duty and Bariatric Bags
For more information about this report visit: Mortuary Bags Market
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.