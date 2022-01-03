Brain Implants Market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 06:56:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- Brain Implants Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Brain Implants Market is valued approximately at USD 4.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Brain implants are a set of neural network implants that linked to the brain's cortex utilizing electronic devices, which are mainly used essentially to reflex, record, cover up, and promote the five senses of the patient's body. Numerous clinical trials are still ongoing in analysis of brain activity of animals through using brain implant technology, and in humans, sometimes they are attached to computer chips to carry out brain analysis, such as electroencephalogram (EEG). Clinical trials on clinical depression or Parkinson's disease are also creating significant developments by encouraging the brain functions and relax the patient's mind, which significantly contributes towards strengthening the adoption of brain implants across the globe. Moreover, the rise in prevalence of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer, Parkinson etc. on account of growing aging population, coupled with the advent of sophisticated technologies such as MRI safety-enabled brain implants are few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Alzheimer's Association, in 2019, there were 5.8 million Americans of all age group are living with Alzheimer's dementia and it is projected to grow to almost 14 million by 2050. Similarly, as per the report of Global Burden of Disease 2015, the global burden of Parkinson's is to be almost 6.2 million in 2015 and this estimation is projected to reach almost 13 million people with Parkinson's by 2040. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Brain Implants, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost of brain implants devices is one of the major factors that inhibits the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112066
The regional analysis of the global Brain Implants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support and funding for raising awareness regarding neurological disorders, along with the large presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of neurological diseases, particularly Parkinson and epilepsy, coupled with rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the brain implants market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Boston Scientific Corporation
Abbott Laboratories
Medtronic plc
Nevro Corp.
NeuroPace, Inc.
Synapse Biomedical Inc.
Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA
Cochlear Ltd.
Terumo Corporation
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Deep Brain Stimulators
Spinal Cord Stimulators
Vagus Nerve Stimulators
By Application:
Chronic Pain
Epilepsy
Parkinson's Disease
Depression
Essential Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Brain Implants Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112066
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Brain Implants Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Brain Implants Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Brain Implants Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Brain Implants Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Brain Implants Market Dynamics
3.1. Brain Implants Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Brain Implants Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Brain Implants Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Brain Implants Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Brain Implants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Brain Implants Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Deep Brain Stimulators
5.4.2. Spinal Cord Stimulators
5.4.3. Vagus Nerve Stimulators
Read More: Brain Implants Market "
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Brain Implants Market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.