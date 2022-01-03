Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, and Comprehensive Research Study

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 06:56:49 / Comserve Inc. / -- Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 1.26 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Blood pressure (BP) is considered to be an essential indication for the evaluation of physiological condition. Measurement of blood pressure is also one of the most frequent diagnostic tests that signify substantial changes in blood volume, the resistance of peripheral vasculature, and the pumping effectiveness of the heart. Thus, BP monitoring devices (also known as sphygmomanometer and blood pressure gauge) are gaining considerable traction to assess the blood pressure within the arteries. These devices also perform an integral role in regulating, measurement, and management of hypertension and irregular heartbeat, etc. The rise in cases of hypertension across the globe, followed by the increasing government initiatives to create awareness program regarding blood pressure are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, around 1.3 billion people have hypertension worldwide, most (two-thirds) living in low and middle-income countries. Besides, one of the global aims for non-communicable diseases is to lessen the incidence of hypertension by almost 25% through 2025. This, in turn, is likely to promote the adoption for blood pressure monitoring devices, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost of technological developments in blood pressuring monitoring devices, lack of standardization, and concerns related to the accuracy of these devices are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising investments in the development of effective and precise BP monitors, followed by the presence of large number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in cases of hypertension and other BP-related health complications coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the blood pressure monitoring devices market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
A&D Company, Limited
Welch Allyn
SunTech Medical, Inc.
American Diagnostic Corporation
Withings
Briggs Healthcare
Spacelabs Healthcare
Microlife Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Sphygmomanometer/Aneroid BP monitors
Automated/Digital Blood Pressure Monitors
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors
Transducers
Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories
By End-Use:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics
Home Healthcare
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, by Product Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics
3.1. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, by Product Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Sphygmomanometer/Aneroid BP monitors
5.4.2. Automated/Digital Blood Pressure Monitors
5.4.3. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors
5.4.4. Transducers
5.4.5. Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories
