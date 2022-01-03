Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 06:56:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market is valued approximately USD 7.63 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope is an optical instrument applied in ophthalmic surgeries that provides surgeons with a enlarged and high-quality image of the little ophthalmic structures of the human eye. Also, the Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope is either fixed or adjustable, and few models have a second "observer" set of binoculars, which can independently adjust the focusing mechanism. Alarming surge in incidence of various eye-related diseases, technological advancement in the healthcare which enables the surgeons to perform such procedures more accurately in less time, all these factors drive the market growth. Further, rise in geriatric population and efficacy of minimally invasive ophthalmic surgeries has led the adoption of Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the American Academy of Ophthalmology survey of 2019 in North America, around 24.4 million individuals are affected by cataract, and this is estimated to reach 38.7 million by 2030. However, high manufacturing and maintenance costs and increase in custom tax restricts the medical devices import impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing prevalence of diseases, high investment in research & development efforts in ophthalmology and evolution in ophthalmic imaging the adoption & demand for Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population, presence of large patients suffering from ophthalmic disorders rise in ophthalmic surgeries coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of diseases, government initiatives to promote manufacturing of medical devices, technological advancements and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Leica Microsystems

Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG

Seiler Instrument, Inc.

Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe Ltd.

Alcon (Novartis)

ORION MEDIC

HAAG-STREIT GROUP

Rexxam Co., Ltd.

Novartis AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Configuration:

On Casters

Wall Mount

Table Top

Others

By Application:

Lasik

Cataract Surgery

Keratoplasty Surgery

Others

By End-User:

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

