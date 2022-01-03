Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market : Research Consumption, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 06:56:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market is valued approximately at USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The healthcare industry is highly regulated, and the cost is monitored closely. Also, the healthcare fraud is the critical issue for the government and there is great need for more effective detection method, which lessen the number of risks and errors in the sector. More often, the emergence of frauds is more frequent in payment of medical bills and other payable cost. Therefore, medical payment fraud detection solutions are used to prevent the healthcare fraud, waste, and abuse. These solutions are completely a falsification or deliberate duplicity of facts by healthcare professionals or patients that can led to unauthorized benefits to hackers. Therefore, the rising pressure of fraud in the healthcare sector, increasing number of patients opting for health insurance, and abuse on healthcare spending are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. As per the survey of the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association, there is a surge of 25% increment in healthcare frauds & errors were recorded in 2015, as compared to 6.9% total since 2008, and is reached to almost nearly 52% in 2018. Similarly, as per the Federal Bureau of Investigation estimated that 3% to 10% of healthcare billings are illegal in the United States, with the annual expenditure on healthcare each year. As the incidences of healthcare frauds increases, financial burden also increases on healthcare companies thus, the healthcare groups are opting for medical fraud detection system. This, turn, is expected to impel the growth prospect of medical payment fraud detection market around the world. However, the dearth of skilled professionals and unwillingness to implement these fraud analytic solutions in developing countries are the few factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112068
The regional analysis of the global Medical Payment Fraud Detection market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the intensified penetration of fraud detection solution on the back of growing frauds cases, and the presence of large number of market vendors in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising government support and initiatives to reduce the rate of healthcare frauds, followed by the improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
International Business Machines Corporation
Optuminsight
OSP Labs
DXC Technology Company
Unitedhealth Group
SAS Institute
Fair Isaac Corporation
EXL Service Holdings, Inc.
CGI Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Descriptive Analytics
Predictive Analytics
Prescriptive Analytics
By Delivery Model:
On-premises
Cloud-based
By Component:
Software
Services
By Source of Services:
In-house
Outsourced
By End-User:
Private Insurance Payers
Public/Government Agencies
Third-Party Service Providers
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112068
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market, by Delivery Model, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market, by Source of Services, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.6. Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Dynamics
3.1. Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Descriptive Analytics
5.4.2. Predictive Analytics
5.4.3. Prescriptive Analytics
Read More: Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market "
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market : Research Consumption, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.