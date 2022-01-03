Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region – Forecast

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 06:56:57 / Comserve Inc. / -- Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Market is valued approximately USD 196.47 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) is the product which is nano-formulations of the existing drugs or new drugs or nanomaterials. Nanomedicine helps in improving human health by providing solutions for various life-threatening diseases, like cancer, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, orthopedic diseases, and infections blood, lungs, and cardiovascular system. For instance: according to the Alzheimer's Disease International, there were around 50 million people globally with dementia in 2020, which is expected to double every 20 years. According to the Globocan 2020, the global cancer burden increased to 19.3 million cases and 10 million cancer deaths in 2020. This will increase the demand for effective nanomedicines in the management of the diseases. Further, increasing investments in urgent care, increasing geriatric population and strategic development between hospitals and the manufacturers has led the adoption of Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) across the forecast period. The market has seen positive growth due to investments in new products by research & development. For Instance: in 2020, Medtronic PLC launched navigated titanium spinal implant, its new Adaptix Interbody System which is with the Titan nanoLOCK Surface Technology. In 2019, Nanobiotix, a clinical stage nanomedicine company had obtained the CE approval for its Hensify (NBTXR3), nanoparticles designed for injection directly into a tumor. However, stringent regulatory issues and high cost of nano-medicines compared to the traditional medicines along with low awareness among consumers in low income countries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing prevalence of diseases, technological advancements for early disease diagnosis & preventive intervention the adoption & demand for Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and promptness & affordability of nano-medicines coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure along with the huge investments in research & development activities. For instance: according to the www.acc.org, in 2018, coronary heart disease was the leading cause of deaths attributable to cardiovascular disease in the United States with 43.8% of total CVD deaths. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in research grants, increasing venture capital investors from developing economies of this region and increasing international research collaborations along with the improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

CombiMatrix Corporation

GE Healthcare

Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Mallinckrodt plc

Merck & Company, Inc.

Nanosphere, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Diseases:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncological Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Others

By Application:

Drug Delivery

Biomaterials

Active Implants

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

