Wireless Health Market Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Research Report

"Global Wireless Health Market is valued approximately at USD 89.63 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.10% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Rise in the number of health programs worldwide, an increase in mobile penetration and Internet access, and an increase in the pattern of self-management are some of the factors that fuel business growth,for instance, as per Statista, in 2020 83% of the population of the United States were mobile Internet users. The United Arab Emirates ranked first with over 95 per cent mobile Internet coverage. South Korea ranked second with 95.2 percent penetration of mobile Internet users. South Korea and the UAE are both among the fastest overall broadband Internet speeds in the world. Further, growing trend towards the use of wearable devices to track physical metrics, such as sleep, blood pressure, heart rate, and physical activity, is also driving the wireless health industry. In addition, According to Statista , worldwide revenue of the wearable devices market is expected to reach almost $34 billion in 2019. According to Statista, regarding healthcare and medical environment, it is expected to grow almost to USD 15 billion worldwide value in 2019. The increasing geriatric population and the resulting increase in the burden of chronic diseases are also pushing the demand. According to The Wall Street Journal, there has been an increase in the use of digital medicine to treat health illnesses such as diabetes, pulmonary disease and respiratory disorders. In addition, these automated drugs are cost-effective solutions to conventional disease control. However, high costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, according to the United Nations, it is projected that the percentage of people aged 65 years and older in different countries will rise from 16% in 2000 to 24% by 2030. This is supposed to place immense pressure on the existing healthcare system. Technologies, such as wireless healthcare networks, can also help to ease the medical regime for the increasing elderly population, providing opportunities for the Global Wireless Health Industry.

The regional analysis of global Wireless Health market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to Healthcare in Europe is being increasingly digitalized, and there is a growing need to build and deploy advanced information systems. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising demand for Wireless Health care equipment's would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wireless Health market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

AT &T, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Omron Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc.

Vocera Communications, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

WLAN/Wi-Fi

WPAN

WiMAX

WWAN

By Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application:

Patient-specific

Physiological Monitoring

Patient Communication and Support

Provider/Payer-specific

By End User:

Providers

Payers

Patients/Individuals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Wireless Health Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Wireless Health Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Wireless Health Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Wireless Health Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Wireless Health Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Wireless Health Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Wireless Health Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Wireless Health Market Dynamics

3.1. Wireless Health Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Wireless Health Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Wireless Health Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Wireless Health Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Wireless Health Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Wireless Health Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. WLAN/Wi-Fi

5.4.2. WPAN

5.4.3. WiMAX

5.4.4. WWAN

Chapter 6. Global Wireless Health Market, by Component

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Wireless Health Market by Component, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Wireless Health Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Wireless Health Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Software

6.4.2. Hardware

6.4.3. Services

