Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity

"Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market is valued at approximately USD 112.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Sleep apnea, also known as sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) is feasibly a severe sleep disorder where inhaling of oxygen breaks and starts frequently. It occurs as the upper airway becomes clogged repeatedly during sleeping, and therefore, reducing the airflow. Thus, patients with sleep apnea are opting a sleep apnea test, which is an exceptionally streamlined breathing monitor that can trace breathing, oxygen levels, while an individual sleep. This is expected to drive the demand for apnea and sleep monitors to combat and mitigate the risk of sleep apnea disease worldwide. Furthermore, actigraphy devices are gaining significant traction in sleep apnea monitoring market. It is utilized as a portable device, which typically worn on the wrist that alarms the physical movement and offering objective information on sleep habits in patients' natural sleep environment. As a result, it is a promising technology for determining sleep apnea treatment effects, which can contribute significantly towards the higher growth of the sleep apnea diagnostics market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of sleep apnea on account of the increase in the geriatric population, along with technological developments in sleep apnea devices are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the study conducted by ResMed in 2018, the prevalence of sleep apnea impacts over 936 million people around the world, representing 10 times higher than the previous estimates. Also, in 2020, the European Respiratory Society estimated that around 13% to 32% of the ageing population in Europe affected by sleep apnea. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for sleep apnea diagnostics, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost of sleep apnea diagnostic devices, along with lack of reimbursement of these devices ate the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Sleep Apnea Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to availability of technologically developed healthcare facilities and better reimbursement facilities for such health conditions, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in incidence of sleep apnea disorder coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure and economic development in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Sleep Apnea Diagnostics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Devilbiss Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Natus Medical Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

ResMed Inc.

Smith Group Plc

SOMNOmedics GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Polysomnography Device (PSG)

Sleep Apnea Screening Device

Actigraphy Monitoring Device

Respiratory Polygraph

Oximeter

Finger Tip Oximeter

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals & Sleep Laboratories

Home Care Settings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Dynamics

3.1. Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market by Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Polysomnography Device (PSG)

5.4.2. Sleep Apnea Screening Device

5.4.3. Actigraphy Monitoring Device

5.4.4. Respiratory Polygraph

5.4.5. Oximeter

5.4.6. Finger Tip Oximeter

5.4.7. Others

