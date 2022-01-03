NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumor Market Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Key Players

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 06:56:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumor Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumor market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.4%, during the forecast period 2020-2027. NTRK fusion gene positive cancers are those in which the NTRK gene has been mutated. While NTRK fusions are uncommon, accounting for less than 1% of solid tumors, the exact prevalence is unknown. NTRK fusion genes can be detected using DNA Next Generation Sequencing (NSG) technology. It has a high level of sensitivity and accuracy. It is capable of detecting gene partners with significant therapeutic effects. Foundation One does not detect NTRK fusions using commercially available techniques such as DNA NGS panels. Due to technological advances, the global NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumors market is expected to expand rapidly over the forecast period. The demand for NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumors would benefit from early screening and identification of NTRK mutation genes in people. Due to the advancement of new therapeutics in the near future for treating various forms of cancers, the global NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumours market has a high potential. NTRK inhibitors, such as Entrectinib, marketed by Genentech Inc., were recently licensed by the FDA in 2019, for the treatment of NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumors. Likewise,, SeraCare Life Sciences, a foremost in vitro diagnostics producer and clinical laboratory partner, launched an extended neurotrophic tropomyosin receptor kinase (NTRK) RNA fusion reference material panel in 2018, established in collaboration with Bayer. However, Poor healthcare infrastructure and high costs associated with genetic screening of NTRK fusion genes may hamper growth of NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumors market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112111
The regional analysis of the global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising cancer clinical research and development activities in the region. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to early diagnosis and treatment adoption across the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Bayer AG
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Empire Genomics, LLC.
SeraCare Life Sciences
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
Glaxosmithkline plc
Merck & Co.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
S Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
By Therapeutics
By Diagnostics
By end user:
Hospitals and Clinics
Cancer Centers
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumors Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112111
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market , by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market , by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market , by end user, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market Dynamics
3.1. NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Growing Research and Development Activities
3.1.3. Increasing Prevalence of Cancer
3.1.4. Market Challenges
3.1.5. Poor Healthcare Infrastructure and High Costs associated with Genetic Screening of NTRK Fusion Genes
3.1.6. Market Opportunities
3.1.7. technical advancements in the tumour treatment
Chapter 4. Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market , by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market by Type , Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market , Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. By Therapeutics
5.4.2. By Diagnostics
Read More: NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumor market"
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumor Market Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Key Players appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.