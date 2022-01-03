NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumor Market Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Key Players

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 06:56:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumor Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumor market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.4%, during the forecast period 2020-2027. NTRK fusion gene positive cancers are those in which the NTRK gene has been mutated. While NTRK fusions are uncommon, accounting for less than 1% of solid tumors, the exact prevalence is unknown. NTRK fusion genes can be detected using DNA Next Generation Sequencing (NSG) technology. It has a high level of sensitivity and accuracy. It is capable of detecting gene partners with significant therapeutic effects. Foundation One does not detect NTRK fusions using commercially available techniques such as DNA NGS panels. Due to technological advances, the global NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumors market is expected to expand rapidly over the forecast period. The demand for NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumors would benefit from early screening and identification of NTRK mutation genes in people. Due to the advancement of new therapeutics in the near future for treating various forms of cancers, the global NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumours market has a high potential. NTRK inhibitors, such as Entrectinib, marketed by Genentech Inc., were recently licensed by the FDA in 2019, for the treatment of NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumors. Likewise,, SeraCare Life Sciences, a foremost in vitro diagnostics producer and clinical laboratory partner, launched an extended neurotrophic tropomyosin receptor kinase (NTRK) RNA fusion reference material panel in 2018, established in collaboration with Bayer. However, Poor healthcare infrastructure and high costs associated with genetic screening of NTRK fusion genes may hamper growth of NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumors market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112111

The regional analysis of the global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising cancer clinical research and development activities in the region. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to early diagnosis and treatment adoption across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Empire Genomics, LLC.

SeraCare Life Sciences

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Glaxosmithkline plc

Merck & Co.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

S Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

By Therapeutics

By Diagnostics

By end user:

Hospitals and Clinics

Cancer Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112111

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market , by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market , by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market , by end user, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market Dynamics

3.1. NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Growing Research and Development Activities

3.1.3. Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

3.1.4. Market Challenges

3.1.5. Poor Healthcare Infrastructure and High Costs associated with Genetic Screening of NTRK Fusion Genes

3.1.6. Market Opportunities

3.1.7. technical advancements in the tumour treatment

Chapter 4. Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market , by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market by Type , Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumour market , Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. By Therapeutics

5.4.2. By Diagnostics

Read More: NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumor market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumor Market Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Key Players appeared first on Comserveonline.