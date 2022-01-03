Enzymes Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 06:56:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- Enzymes Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Enzymes Market is valued approximately USD 9.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Enzymes are proteins that acts as a catalyst in all living organisms such as animals, plants, humans and microorganisms. They serve as compounds that increase chemical reactions in biological systems. The increasing demand for high quality food products, paper processing, biofuels, rubber processing, molecular biology and others is expected to fuel the growth in the market along with increasing investments in research and biotechnology by prominent market players. For Instance: in 2020, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S acquires Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH for the expanding and strengthening its microbial and fermentation technology platforms. However, regulatory scenarios and regional jurisdiction is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the growing awareness concerning the application of enzymes in protein engineering technology is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Enzymes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to inclination toward reducing greenhouse emissions and promoting the production of biofuels. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing consumption of animal feed, detergent, food and beverages products in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Enzymes market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

DuPont Danisco

Novozymes A/S

DSM N.V.

Novus International

Associated British Foods plc

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Lesaffre Group

BBI Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Industrial Enzymes

Specialty Enzymes

By Product:

Carbohydrase

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Others

By Source:

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Enzymes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

