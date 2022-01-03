Global Postal Operators – Benchmarking of performance: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 06:06:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global postal operators are largely still organised along national lines. But there are some exceptions with PostNord combining the Swedish and Danish post offices and PostNL potentially an acquisition target for bpost, or another suitor.



Global postal operators are witnessing major changes in their traditional businesses, in particular:

– Decreases in mail volumes and revenues from ongoing e-substitution leading to ever more processes and transactions formerly carried out by mail switching to electronic format.

– Increases in parcels volumes from the growth of online retail



At the same time many operators are facing considerable pressure to reduce the costs of their post office networks while also maintaining services for users in rural areas. In response to these challenges – and opportunities – many postal operators are looking to diversify their activities away from dependence on falling mail volumes. However:

– They are all starting from a different place with their own domestic market conditions, constraints and opportunities

– They are each following their own strategy with unique variations and their degree of success in executing their chosen strategy varies.



What does the Global Post Offce Benchmarking report cover?



The report benchmarks the global postal operators of the 20 largest economies:



1. United States Postal Service (USPS)

2. China Post

3. Japan Post

4. Deutsche Post (Germany)

5. Royal Mail Group (UK)

6. La Poste (France)

7. India Post

8. Poste Italiane (Italy)

9. Brazil Post

10. Canada Post

11. Korea Post

12. Russia Post

13. Australia Post

14. Correos (Spain)

15. Correos de Mexico

16. Pos Indonesia

17. PostNL (Netherlands)

18. PTT Turkey

19. Swiss Post

20. PostNord (Sweden + Denmark)

+ Singapore Post



Singapore Post, included via a wildcard, comes from a smaller, dynamic economy and has followed an interesting strategy with several entrepreneurial moves.



The report contains:

– The post office benchmarking study, which covers 36 different metrics grouped into the categories of Scale, Performance, Growth, International Diversification and Business Diversification, each accompanied by commentary and interpretation

– Analysis of relevant market trends

– Case studies on 11 of the leading operators, reviewing their context, performance and strategy in detail



The global postal operators covered by case studies are:



1. USPS

2. Japan Post

3. Deutsche Post

4. Royal Mail Group

5. La Poste

6. Poste Italiane

7. Canada Post

8. Swiss Post

9. PostNL

10. PostNord

11. Singapore Post



Post Office Benchmarking Research Summary

Market context and trends



Aggregate mail volumes delivered by global postal operators included in this study have decreased by approximately 25% since 2004 and continue to fall at 2.6% per year. Specific examples of falling mail revenues include:

– PostNord revenue declined 6.6% CAGR since 2009

– Poste Italiane revenue declined 4.8% CAGR since 2006

– USPS revenue declined 3.1% CAGR since 2006.



At the same time, parcels markets are growing at rates from 5-20% per year, driven largely by internet retail growth.



Postal operators



The combined revenue of the 12 postal operators analysed in this report amounted to $434bn. They range in size from Japan Post, the largest with revenues of $138bn, to Correos de Mexico, at $168m. The operators differ significantly not just in their size but also in performance, growth, international diversification and business diversification.

