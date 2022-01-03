Global Postal Operators – Benchmarking of performance: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 06:06:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global postal operators are largely still organised along national lines. But there are some exceptions with PostNord combining the Swedish and Danish post offices and PostNL potentially an acquisition target for bpost, or another suitor.
Global postal operators are witnessing major changes in their traditional businesses, in particular:
– Decreases in mail volumes and revenues from ongoing e-substitution leading to ever more processes and transactions formerly carried out by mail switching to electronic format.
– Increases in parcels volumes from the growth of online retail
At the same time many operators are facing considerable pressure to reduce the costs of their post office networks while also maintaining services for users in rural areas. In response to these challenges – and opportunities – many postal operators are looking to diversify their activities away from dependence on falling mail volumes. However:
– They are all starting from a different place with their own domestic market conditions, constraints and opportunities
– They are each following their own strategy with unique variations and their degree of success in executing their chosen strategy varies.
Global postal operators are largely still organised along national lines. But there are some exceptions with PostNord combining the Swedish and Danish post offices and PostNL potentially an acquisition target for bpost, or another suitor. In the long run, significant international consolidation of the global postal operator market is a possibility.
Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-92724
What does the Global Post Offce Benchmarking report cover?
The report benchmarks the global postal operators of the 20 largest economies:
1. United States Postal Service (USPS)
2. China Post
3. Japan Post
4. Deutsche Post (Germany)
5. Royal Mail Group (UK)
6. La Poste (France)
7. India Post
8. Poste Italiane (Italy)
9. Brazil Post
10. Canada Post
11. Korea Post
12. Russia Post
13. Australia Post
14. Correos (Spain)
15. Correos de Mexico
16. Pos Indonesia
17. PostNL (Netherlands)
18. PTT Turkey
19. Swiss Post
20. PostNord (Sweden + Denmark)
+ Singapore Post
Singapore Post, included via a wildcard, comes from a smaller, dynamic economy and has followed an interesting strategy with several entrepreneurial moves.
The report contains:
– The post office benchmarking study, which covers 36 different metrics grouped into the categories of Scale, Performance, Growth, International Diversification and Business Diversification, each accompanied by commentary and interpretation
– Analysis of relevant market trends
– Case studies on 11 of the leading operators, reviewing their context, performance and strategy in detail
The global postal operators covered by case studies are:
1. USPS
2. Japan Post
3. Deutsche Post
4. Royal Mail Group
5. La Poste
6. Poste Italiane
7. Canada Post
8. Swiss Post
9. PostNL
10. PostNord
11. Singapore Post
Post Office Benchmarking Research Summary
Market context and trends
Aggregate mail volumes delivered by global postal operators included in this study have decreased by approximately 25% since 2004 and continue to fall at 2.6% per year. Specific examples of falling mail revenues include:
– PostNord revenue declined 6.6% CAGR since 2009
– Poste Italiane revenue declined 4.8% CAGR since 2006
– USPS revenue declined 3.1% CAGR since 2006.
At the same time, parcels markets are growing at rates from 5-20% per year, driven largely by internet retail growth.
Postal operators
The combined revenue of the 12 postal operators analysed in this report amounted to $434bn. They range in size from Japan Post, the largest with revenues of $138bn, to Correos de Mexico, at $168m. The operators differ significantly not just in their size but also in performance, growth, international diversification and business diversification.
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Global Postal Operators – Benchmarking of performance: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.