Global TV Production Super-indies: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 06:02:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- These groups, which have grown through a combination of acquisition and organic growth, have widespread geographical operations encompassing TV production, distribution of content and digital activities.



This report focuses on the eight leading global super-indie TV production groups:

– All3Media

– Banijay

– EndemolShine

– FremantleMedia

– ITV Studios

– Red Arrow

– Tinopolis

– Warner Bros International TV Production

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-92725

It contains detailed profiles of each of the eight groups which cover:

– Ownership and management

– Development of the group, key acquisitions and other events

– Areas of focus including major shows, customer relationships and geographical scope

– Financial performance

– Recent news

There is also a comparison which benchmarks historical and current performance.



These groups, which have grown through a combination of acquisition and organic growth, have widespread geographical operations encompassing TV production, distribution of content and digital activities. They account for an increasingly large share of programming and content spending in most countries. Apex Insight believes that industry consolidation has continued, seeing mergers and acquisitions both amongst the super-indies and involving large global media groups, giving them access to valuable content.

EndemolShine remains the market leader, but its lead has decreased as some of its key formats have aged and several senior managers have departed post-merger.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global TV Production Super-indies: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.