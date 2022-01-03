UK TV Production Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 06:01:40 / Comserve Inc. / -- The UK TV Production Market is almost €3bn in size. The PSBs – which have certain statutory requirements regarding production and rights ownership – are by far the most important segment in terms of demand for TV production



This report focuses on the UK TV Production Market. It describes the market, quantifies its size and describes key trends. It contains historical growth rates and Apex Insight's forecasts for the market. These are based on analysis of trends and market drivers including levels of TV viewing, impact of the development of new platforms such as OTT / IPTV, television industry revenue (advertising spending, licence fee trends, pay-TV subscriptions) and the recent BBC charter renewal.

The competitive landscape section identifies the leading production companies, profiles them and comments on trends such as market consolidation and the growth of the super-indies, development of content distribution models, deficit funding and exploitation of new revenue sources such as digital rights.



The UK TV Production Market is almost €3bn in size. The PSBs – which have certain statutory requirements regarding production and rights ownership – are by far the most important segment in terms of demand for TV production. However, in recent years, multi-channel broadcasters, in particular, BSkyB, have increased their programme spending. The development of new forms of entertainment such as gaming and other interactive content on smartphones, tablets and other platforms, has led to fall in TV viewing levels, with the effect being greatest amongst younger generations. New revenue models have continued to develop with the proportion of programme funding from the initial broadcaster decreasing as a consequence.

All of the leading international operators are present in the UK market along with some significant domestic players. The largest operators in the UK television production market are the in-house production arms of the two leading networks, BBC and ITV. Relative to other markets, the UK has a strong independent production sector with Endemol Shine being the largest indy group. Despite recent consolidation activity, the market remains fragmented.



The outlook for the market appears favourable. In particular, following charter renewal, the situation at the BBC should be more settled in the future. The new charter potentially creates greater opportunities for independent producers with the abandoning of quotas for internal production in areas outside news / current affairs.

